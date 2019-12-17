Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Sam Boutros of Bridgeton.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Tom McGlaughlin of Ocean City, moved to his home from Philadelphia in time for the last vote that placed Van Drew in office and is now protesting his candidate.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Brad Olsen, a retired teacher from Weymouth Twp.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Ed Powick of Cape May with his Protect the Constitution sign.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Priscilla Myers of Maurice River Twp.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Sam Boutros of Bridgeton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Tom McGlaughlin of Ocean City, moved to his home from Philadelphia in time for the last vote that placed Van Drew in office and is now protesting his candidate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Brad Olsen, a retired teacher from Weymouth Twp.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Ed Powick of Cape May with his Protect the Constitution sign.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Priscilla Myers of Maurice River Twp.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Protesters rally Tuesday night outside U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
MAYS LANDING — At least 200 protesters crowded the street in front of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office Tuesday night, demanding the impeachment of President Donald Trump and expressing anger with Van Drew for changing parties.
“You mean our traitor? Our Benedict Arnold?” said Gary McDowell, 62, of Atlantic City, when asked how he felt about Van Drew. “I can’t believe the guy switched over right away.”
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
McDowell said he believes Trump must be impeached to save the Constitution and democracy.
A woman is likely to be the Democratic nominee for the 2nd Congressional District seat held …
“My father flew a B-17 on missions to Nazi Germany,” McDowell said. “He didn’t do all that so we can have a dictator. That’s what Trump is turning out to be.”
Freshman Van Drew, D-2nd, has not officially announced he is leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican, but five key staff members in his Washington, D.C., office released a letter this weekend saying they had resigned because Van Drew was changing parties.
“I’m not discussing any of that right now. I’m reevaluating my life and my thoughts,” he said Tuesday in his first public comments about his expected party switch, according to The Associated Press. Later he added, “This is something I have to work out, but I will announce it and I’ll be very clear when I do.”
He would not say when he would reveal his decision.
“He’s letting down the people who voted for him (as a Democrat),” said Kate Ogden, of Hammonton, as the crowd chanted “Shame on you” and “This is what democracy looks like.”
The protest was organized by MoveOn.org, one of many “Nobody is Above the Law” events nationwide on the night before the impeachment vote, said local organizer Helen Duda, of Buena Vista Township.
Five staff members of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, resigned Sunday via a letter to Chief …
She said another group she is involved with, New Jersey District 2 Progressive Democrats, is vetting candidates for the Democratic primary next year. In 2018 she worked for Tanzie Youngblood, a Swedesboro candidate and retired educator who lost to Van Drew in the primary. Youngblood is considering getting in the race, she said.
So far, Montclair State University professor Brigid Harrison, of Longport, and West Cape May Commissioner John Francis have announced they are running in the Democratic primary. Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, the wife of former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy, has formed an exploratory committee, she said Monday. Freeholder Ashley Bennett is also said to be on the brink of announcing she, too, is running in the Democratic primary for Van Drew’s seat.
If Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, switches parties and runs for re-election as a Republic…
Three candidates have also said they will stay in the Republican primary, even if Van Drew changes parties.
Earlier in the day, Van Drew’s Mays Landing office was open for business, but a woman at the front desk said no one there would make any statements. A person familiar with the office, however, said it is fully staffed and continuing to work on constituent services.
Van Drew has been under increasing pressure from New Jersey Democratic county committees to either vote to impeach Trump or lose their support and face a serious primary challenge next year.
He was one of only two Democrats to vote against the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, and has said he will vote no on impeaching Trump in a House vote expected Wednesday.
Van Drew has said he thinks impeachment is too divisive for the country, and the people should decide Trump’s fate via the presidential election next year. He has also said he hasn’t seen proof that Trump has done anything treasonous or rising to the level of an impeachable offense, but would support a censure of Trump.
Democratic officials said Saturday U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, a vocally anti-impeachmen…
“I’m here more about impeachment,” said Ed Powick, of Cape May, who said he has voted for Van Drew for Congress and for state office.
After watching the hearings it’s clear from the people who have testified, Powick said, that Trump has abused his power and must be impeached.
Amy Katz, 38, of Egg Harbor City, said she and others had made it clear to Van Drew that his impeachment vote was about being on the right side of history, but he wouldn’t take their opinions into account.
“I’m Jewish and grew up learning about the Holocaust and the years leading up to it,” Katz said. “People stopped caring about each other. They started attacking the media, and the minority community. Ignoring it failed then. I told Van Drew that’s why it’s important to stand up.”
Advocates are celebrating a bill that passed the House last week to lower pharmaceutical pri…
The crowd then went into chanting, “Jeff Van Drew, shame on you.”
But it’s also about feeling misused, Katz said.
“A lot of the people here delivered votes for him (in 2018),” she said, when he narrowly defeated Republican Seth Grossman, an attorney in Somers Point whose statements questioning the value of diversity were called racist during the campaign.
“We had progressive candidates we liked better, but we supported him (when he won the primary),” Katz said. “We thought he might say thanks for that. Maybe he’d listen.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
1 of 45
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Sam Boutros of Bridgeton.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Tom McGlaughlin of Ocean City, moved to his home from Philadelphia in time for the last vote that placed Van Drew in office and is now protesting his candidate.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Brad Olsen, a retired teacher from Weymouth Twp.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Bill Warren of Egg Harbor Twp. joined other protesters to cover up an opposing Trump campaign flag being flown by a supporter of the President.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Ed Powick of Cape May with his Protect the Constitution sign.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Priscilla Myers of Maurice River Twp.
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
PHOTOS from the protest outside U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew's office
1 of 45
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Sam Boutros of Bridgeton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Tom McGlaughlin of Ocean City, moved to his home from Philadelphia in time for the last vote that placed Van Drew in office and is now protesting his candidate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Brad Olsen, a retired teacher from Weymouth Twp.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Bill Warren of Egg Harbor Twp. joined other protesters to cover up an opposing Trump campaign flag being flown by a supporter of the President.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Ed Powick of Cape May with his Protect the Constitution sign.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition. Priscilla Myers of Maurice River Twp.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Protesters rally Tuesday night outside U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On December 17th, 2019, in Mays Landing at the district office of Senator Jeff Van Drew, constituents hold a protest in response to his imminent shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. The Rally is also being organized in coordination with MoveOn's "No One is Above the Law" impeachment rallies and the #TakeBackNJ Coalition.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Time to start working on the impeachment of Joe Biden-just in case. Democrats apparently learned nothing from Harry Reid and the nuclear option decision.
"Move on" is the George Soros group. This is evil anarchist money that only backs groups bent on the ruination of the American Constitution, economy and culture. We should applaud Rep Van Drew for his courage and reward him in November. DC needs more people of integrity and conviction. Let them protest and let us see who takes Soros money.
VD has not changed. He has always been a 2 faced opportunist who has finally been completely unmasked devoid of any principles. Our observations come from living Ocean City for 34 years and observing his actions.
May a progressive Democrat win the nomination and beat a consistent, Trump supporting Republican in the election.
As in favor as this little group of soft shell crybabies is, Patriots are twice as against it! DO NOT VOTE TO IMPEACH THE BEST PRESIDENT THIS COUNTY HAS EVER HAD! his successes far outweigh his tweets!!!
Organized by the fascists at Move ON
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.