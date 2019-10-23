Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A question about racism has created deep hostility between the two candidates for Atlantic County executive.
The incumbent Republican is calling the Democratic challenger a reckless liar for suggesting county government is systemically racist, while the challenger says she didn’t mean to imply racism is any worse in county government than it is anywhere else.
It all started with a question at a debate sponsored by two women’s groups last month.
Challenger Susan Korngut, a Northfield attorney, asked incumbent Republican Dennis Levinson: “What, if anything, have you done to address the systemic racism and institutional bias which has existed and continues to exist under your administration?”
“It doesn’t exist,” Levinson responded. “If you have an example of it, I’d like to hear it. ... That’s an unfair thing to say.”
Korngut supporters in the audience heckled Levinson’s answer.
Levinson took the question to be accusing him of running a racist administration, and has remained angry about it.
“To throw out racism without any substantiation whatsoever. ... Her recklessness and cruelty have no boundaries,” Levinson said.
Korngut did not give an example of what she meant by institutional or systemic racism at the time, nor did she have an example when asked about it recently. But she said the question was about the kind of bias that exists within all institutions, not just Atlantic County government, and disadvantages minorities.
County Administrator Jerry DelRosso followed up with a letter to the editor pointing out that, “of our eight county departments, three are headed by women and two by African Americans.”
Levinson said the county has studied the issue and found the county government hires and promotes African Americans at a higher rate than their representation in the county.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 15% of the working age population over 18 in Atlantic County is black, compared with 23% of the county workforce. Thirty percent of supervisors and 25% of department heads are African American, he said.
“Here’s how I would have answered the question,” Korngut said. “I would say it’s reflected in my hiring practices, and ... (we do) blind audits to make sure all people are paid the same for the same work. It’s reflected in my policies.”
She said any person of color or conscience would want the existence of institutional racism acknowledged.
“To say it doesn’t exist is a slap in the face to everybody of good conscience, especially people of color,” Korngut said.
Levinson said county government has contracts with 17 different bargaining units or unions, which mandate that anyone doing the same job is paid the same.
He believes Korngut purposely misrepresented the facts, to increase racial animosity for her benefit.
“She realizes Atlantic City and Pleasantville — where there are large minority populations — make the difference in elections,” Levinson said. “We all know that. She figures if she plays to people’s baser instincts and throws that out there — that we’re racist and run a racist administration — it would be effective. That’s what she did.”
Meanwhile, Democrat Freeholder Ernest Coursey, who represents Pleasantville and much of Atlantic City, said he has not heard complaints from people about racism within county government.
“Do I think there is institutional racism in county government? No. I’m not aware of it,” Coursey said. “If there is and it were brought to my attention, I would address it.”
The NAACP will hold a debate Thursday night for Atlantic City and Atlantic County candidates, which may have been a good opportunity to address the issue. But Levinson said he cannot participate, as he had a pre-existing commitment. Atlantic County Crime Stoppers is honoring him and Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle at the same time and date at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield.
Levinson had committed to being there long before the NAACP debate date was announced, he said.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
