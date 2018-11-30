MAYS LANDING — The hand recount of about 1,100 mail-in votes and almost 200 provisional votes in Hamilton Township started Friday evening, in a bid to put to rest the race for Hamilton Township Committee.
The hand recount in the Board of Elections office here follows a machine recount on all the township's 26 machines at 4 p.m. in Northfield, where the machine recount came up with the same number as election night machine totals.
As of 7 p.m. 495 mail-in ballots had been recounted, and the two teams had agreed on them.
Two teams will hand recount every mail-in and provisional vote for township committee, said Board Chairwoman Evelynn Caterson. She is the Republican counter, teamed with a staff member; and Commissioner Ernie Aponte is the Democrat counter, teamed with another staff member.
If the two teams don't agree on a particular group of votes, a third team will handle it, said Bill Sacchinelli, Clerk of the Board on the Democrat side.
The process is expected to take many hours and will probably not be complete until after midnight, said Caterson.
Democrat Kari Spodofora had petitioned the court for a recount after losing a seat on the Hamilton Township Committee by just 17 votes to second-place finisher Republican Arthur Schenker.
Schenker had 4,517 votes and Spodofora had 4,500 after all machine, absentee mail-in and provisional votes were counted.
Spodofora was just 10 votes ahead of Republican Robert Laws at 4,490.
A judge has ordered a recount of the Hamilton Township Committee election results Friday, sa…
Of 9,630 votes cast, 8,393 were by machine on Election Day, along with 1,053 absentee votes by mail and 184 provisional ballots.
Paperwork was filed last Wednesday with Atlantic County Superior Court by Rob Herman of the Herman Law Offices LLC, the attorney for Spodofora and the county Democrats. It requested a recount of all mail-in and provisional ballots by hand.
The certified vote in Hamilton showed Democrat Rodney Guishard far ahead at 4,766 votes, so his seat is not likely in question.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.