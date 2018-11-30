MAYS LANDING — The vote counts changed slightly, but the two winners remained the same, after a recount Friday in the Hamilton Township Committee race.
Top vote-getter Democrat Rodney Guishard came out with 4,700 and second-place winner Republican Albert Schenker ended up with 4,517, said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairwoman Evelynn Caterson.
Democrat Kari Spodofora ended up third with 4,503 votes, and Republican Robert Laws came in fourth with 4,492, Caterson said.
One vote is going to a judge to make a determination on, but that won't make any difference, said Atlantic County Democratic Committee Chairman Mike Suleiman.
Machine totals remained exactly the same, election officials said, after conducting a machine recount starting just after 4 p.m. Friday at the voting machine warehouse in Northfield.
That was followed by a hand recount of about 1,100 mail-in votes and almost 200 provisional votes at the Board of Elections office in Mays Landing, from about 5:30 p.m. to almost 9 p.m.
Two teams hand-recounted every mail-in and provisional vote for Township Committee, said Caterson. She was the Republican counter, teamed with a staff member; and Commissioner Ernie Aponte was the Democrat counter, teamed with another staff member.
If the two teams didn't agree on a particular group of votes, a third team counted those votes again, said Bill Sacchinelli, clerk of the board on the Democrat side.
Spodofora had petitioned the court for a recount after losing a seat on the Township Committee by just 17 votes to Schenker.
Schenker had 4,517 votes and Spodofora had 4,500 after all machine, absentee mail-in and provisional votes were counted the first time.
Spodofora was just 10 votes ahead of Laws at 4,490 after the first count.
The certified vote in Hamilton showed Guishard far ahead at 4,766 votes, so his seat was not considered in question.
Schenker's vote tally remained exactly the same, while the other candidates each gained small numbers of votes.
That's because the machine used to scan paper ballots doesn't always pick up those that are filled out particularly lightly, said Caterson.
"When we read the ballots by hand, we do read the light ballots," she said. "Hence there is often an increase of one or two. This happens regularly."
Of 9,630 votes cast, 8,393 were by machine on Election Day, along with 1,053 absentee votes by mail and 184 provisional ballots.
Paperwork was filed last Wednesday with Atlantic County Superior Court by Rob Herman, the attorney for Spodofora and the county Democrats, requesting a recount of all mail-in and provisional ballots by hand.