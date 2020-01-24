Career law enforcement officer Joe O’Donoghue, of Egg Harbor Township, announced Friday he will run for Atlantic County sheriff against incumbent Democrat Eric Scheffler.

“Returning our Sheriff’s Office to a premier law enforcement agency is my top priority,” O’Donoghue said in a statement.

Most recently, O'Donoghue served as a sergeant with the state Superior Court system, his campaign said. Prior to his court assignment, he served 18 years with the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office.

He said the Sheriff’s Office has shifted under the two years it has been led by Scheffler.

“Right now under its current leadership, our Sheriff’s Office is more of a social service agency than a tool to support local law enforcement. When I’m elected sheriff, we’ll get back to our core mission — securing the courts and augmenting law enforcement across the 23 communities in Atlantic County,” O'Donoghue said.

Scheffler, of Northfield, retired as a lieutenant with the Atlantic City Police Department and was voted into the office in 2017. His goals then were to reform the Sheriff’s Office so it runs more efficiently, while pushing a social platform that deals with mental health and addiction and how that affects all corners of the county.

O'Donoghue said he has held leadership positions in several police unions, including PBA Locals 77 and 243 in Atlantic County.

Four of O'Donoghue's children are law enforcement officers in Atlantic County, according to the campaign, as well as one serving in Florida. O'Donoghue lives in Egg Harbor Township and is engaged to Marie Ortiz.

