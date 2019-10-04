CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Republicans will rally 5 p.m. Friday on the Court House steps in support of Sheriff Bob Nolan and continuation of the county's agreement to assist federal Immigration and Customs officers in detaining some undocumented immigrants.
“The Murphy Administration’s attack on our county threatens the safety of our residents and seeks to compel us to disobey federal law,” said Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton, who is running for re-election this year, in a press release. "We will not allow Governor Murphy and Attorney General Grewal to bully us into becoming a Sanctuary County, not now, not ever."
State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal recently told the county it must end its 287 (g) agreement with ICE, which allowed some county corrections officers to act as ICE agents in detaining undocumented immigrants accused of serious crimes.
Only a handful of people have been held for ICE under the agreement, county officials have said.
Mike Testa, a lawyer and candidate for state senator in the 1st district, will help Thornton and Cape May County join litigation filed by Monmouth and Ocean Counties, and to maintain the 287(g) agreement that the County currently has with ICE, his campaign said.
Monmouth and Ocean counties are contesting the Murphy Administration's Immigrant Trust Directive, alleging it violates federal and state constitutional law.
Testa is challenging State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Salem. Andrzejczak has said he also supports Nolan and the county's 287 (g) ICE agreement.
The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders has passed a resolution in support of Nolan and the 287(g) ICE agreement.
“Cape May County families want no part of Governor Murphy’s Sanctuary State,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, who is also running for re-election. “For nearly 29 years, I worked in law enforcement to save innocent children from assault and rape. Now, the Governor is allowing these monsters to be released from jail before ICE can detain them."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.