State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, was honored by the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters at its fifth annual Green Tie Gala, the organization said in a news release.
Brown received New Jersey LCV's Emerald Award on Tuesday night at the event in Somerset County.
The award "recognizes legislators for their outstanding contributions to conserving New Jersey's natural resources and protecting public health," according to the league. It said Brown is one of two legislators, out of the state's 120 in the Senate and Assembly, chosen for the award.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Almost all the members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation have signed a letter demandi…
“Sen. Chris Brown has shown his commitment to our environment by consistently standing up for water, land and air protections — even when some of his colleagues wouldn’t,” said league Executive Director Ed Potosnak. “Chris has demonstrated time and again that he will work in a bipartisan manner to protect the health and safety of New Jersey families.”
The New Jersey LCV highlighted Brown’s support for laws that encourage the increased use of wind and solar power and set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas pollution by 80%, along with his efforts to establish Stockton University's coastal resiliency research in Atlantic City.
“Even more important than the economic reliance our area has on ensuring a clean ocean and clean beach, I believe our generation has a moral and ethical imperative to preserve the environment for our children and grandchildren so they can safely enjoy the beautiful landscapes as we do today,” Brown said. “The health and cleanliness of our ocean, back bays, beaches and open spaces are vital to our quality of life. I will continue to fight to safeguard our resources.”
The New Jersey League of Conservation Voters is a nonpartisan organization whose mission is to elect environmental champions, hold public officials accountable and support laws that protect the environment and improve the quality of people’s lives.
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Shakarah Robinson of Atlantic City stands near a memorial of her late cousin Kevin B. Wilkins. Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City police officers salute Thursday during a memorial service for fallen officers at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Police Chief Henry White spoke during ceremony. Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 “ May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
The ceremony began with a service at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, followed by a procession to the In the Line of Duty Memorial at St. James Place and the Boardwalk.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Officer Eugene Laielli lays the American flag next to an I-beam from the World Trade Center on Thursday during a ceremony memorializing the nine police officers who have died in uniform in the city’s history.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 " May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.