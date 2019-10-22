State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, was honored by the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters at its fifth annual Green Tie Gala, the organization said in a news release.

Brown received New Jersey LCV's Emerald Award on Tuesday night at the event in Somerset County.

The award "recognizes legislators for their outstanding contributions to conserving New Jersey's natural resources and protecting public health," according to the league. It said Brown is one of two legislators, out of the state's 120 in the Senate and Assembly, chosen for the award. 

“Sen. Chris Brown has shown his commitment to our environment by consistently standing up for water, land and air protections — even when some of his colleagues wouldn’t,” said league Executive Director Ed Potosnak. “Chris has demonstrated time and again that he will work in a bipartisan manner to protect the health and safety of New Jersey families.”

The New Jersey LCV highlighted Brown’s support for laws that encourage the increased use of wind and solar power and set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas pollution by 80%, along with his efforts to establish Stockton University's coastal resiliency research in Atlantic City.

“Even more important than the economic reliance our area has on ensuring a clean ocean and clean beach, I believe our generation has a moral and ethical imperative to preserve the environment for our children and grandchildren so they can safely enjoy the beautiful landscapes as we do today,” Brown said. “The health and cleanliness of our ocean, back bays, beaches and open spaces are vital to our quality of life. I will continue to fight to safeguard our resources.”

The New Jersey League of Conservation Voters is a nonpartisan organization whose mission is to elect environmental champions, hold public officials accountable and support laws that protect the environment and improve the quality of people’s lives.

Michelle Brunetti Post

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

