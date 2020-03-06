030820_nws_candidates 13

Democratic candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison answers questions about her policies Wednesday during an open forum in Cape May Court House.

 Charles J. Olson / for The Press

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker has endorsed Brigid Callahan Harrison to be the Democratic candidate to try to unseat U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, her campaign said Friday.

“I am proud to endorse Brigid Harrison for Congress," Booker said in a statement provided by the Harrison campaign. "Brigid has what it takes to help ensure everyone has access to quality health care, support the creation of good-paying jobs and restore dignity back to New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District."

"I'm super stoked and really proud of this endorsement," Harrison said.

She said it is unusual not just for a sitting U.S. senator to weigh in, but especially one in the midst of his own campaign.

"I'm grateful Sen. Booker in the middle of his own re-election campaign chose to take a stand and support my candidacy," Harrison said. "It's indicative of the strength of the coalition we have built through the Democratic Party, through organized labor and through grassroots activists in the district."

She said she hopes to campaign with him in the district.

"I'd be delighted to be standing arm in arm with him and winning the support of voters," Harrison said.

Harrison also announced new union endorsements Friday from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 360 and Teamsters Local 676. She has collected a large number of union endorsements, as well as those of state Senate President Steve Sweeney, Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, and six of the eight Democratic county chairpeople in the district.

Last week, New Jersey's senior U.S. senator, Robert Menendez, also endorsed Harrison.

The primary is June 2. There are six other candidates in the race.

