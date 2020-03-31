Brigantine's Amy Kennedy won the county line for the 2nd Congressional District primary at the Atlantic County Democratic Convention in March but will not get the expected benefit of running in the same column with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is up for re-election. 

Booker has filed paperwork with the state to run off the county line in Atlantic and Ocean counties, so he can bracket with Longport's Brigid Callahan Harrison, the Booker campaign confirmed Tuesday.

"Cory and Brigid have been friends for years, and he was an early supporter of her candidacy," a campaign spokesperson said. "They are already bracketed together in six other counties, so Cory made the decision to run on the same line as Brigid throughout the district." 

Harrison said she is "proud to walk side by side with Senator Cory Booker in this election" in a statement Tuesday. "I have sought and embraced his support, along with the support of other elected officials and our important union voices."

Kennedy campaign manager Josh Roesch said Harrison didn't win the endorsement of Atlantic County Democrats, "so she is scrambling to find a way to rescue her failing candidacy. But voters will have the final say June 2."

The Atlantic County line will now start with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and will include Kennedy and the freeholder and other county candidates endorsed at the convention, said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman.

"Sen. Booker won at our convention, but state law doesn't compel or force a candidate to run on a particular line," Suleiman said. "We awarded the line to Sen. Booker, and he's decided to run on his own line and that's his choice."

Booker and senior U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, along with state Senate President Steve Sweeney, have endorsed Harrison.

Kennedy supporter Creed Pogue, a convention delegate from Estell Manor, said Tuesday he's not happy about Booker's decision, but he's not angry either.

"Stuff happens," Pogue said. "It's part of how this works out. Sometimes you like it, sometimes you don't."

And with COVID-19 complicating things, it's looking like an all-vote-by-mail primary is likely. Vote-by-mail ballots are structured differently anyway, he said.

But Kennedy supporter and delegate Susan Korngut, the Democratic challenger to Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson last year, called Booker's move a "slap in the face" to county Democrats.

"He has made his allegiance clear. Obviously he's in the pocket of Norcross," Korngut said. "But to do this to the people is beyond insulting."

She was referring to Camden County Democratic powerbroker George Norcross, who is assumed to be backing Harrison because she quickly got endorsements from six of eight county Democratic chairs in the 2nd District, as well as Norcross friend Sweeney and many South Jersey unions.

In Ocean County, Democratic Chairman Wyatt Earp canceled the vote on whom to support in the 2nd District during Sunday's virtual county Democratic convention.

Kennedy's supporters, such as Beach Haven municipal chairman Bob Stern, said they had the votes for Kennedy to win and are calling on Earp to resign.

The Kennedy campaign had accused him of adding ineligible voters to the roster who supported Harrison.

Earp said late Monday he canceled the vote to avoid a costly lawsuit, and accused Kennedy of trying to win unfairly.

"Our attorneys assured us that our delegate process is legal, fair and in full compliance with the convention rules and our committee bylaws, and our committee chairs are properly appointed," Earp said. "But the Kennedy campaign’s lawyers continued their attempts to stack the deck in their favor in an attempt to win the party line."

Some progressive members of the Democratic Party have been angry with the way Harrison racked up support early from party bosses, saying the party machine is deciding who will challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November instead of Democratic voters.

Mental health advocate Kennedy and Montclair State University professor Harrison have emerged as front-runners in a field of six.

