ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. is leading in the Democratic mayoral primary, but his campaign attorney has filed a complaint alleging a political foe improperly assisted voters at Shiloh Baptist Church.
In a letter Tuesday to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General and the Division of Elections, as well as to the Atlantic City Clerk, attorney Daniel Antonelli said he had video proof of illegal actions by political organizer Craig Callaway, who backed Small's opponent Pamela Thomas-Fields.
"The campaign has observed Callaway assisting voters by pointing out to voters who they should vote for," the letter said of those voting provisionally in the city's 2nd Ward.
Callaway could not be reached for comment, but the New Jersey Globe reported he contends he did nothing illegal, and his actions were observed by Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon and other officials.
Bugdon could not be reached Friday for comment.
About 1,200 Democratic ballots have been incorrectly read by a scanning machine, the Atlanti…
The Atlantic County Board of Elections is still counting almost half of the 45,000 ballots cast in the election, but the latest numbers from Thursday afternoon showed Small in the lead with 2,537 votes to Thomas-Fields’ 1,216 and Jimmy Whitehead’s 184.
Small declared victory Wednesday, but Thomas-Fields has not conceded, and a member of her team said Thursday she is waiting for all ballots to be counted.
In May, Democratic congressional primary candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison asked for federal monitoring of the election in Atlantic County, citing a history of voter fraud allegations involving Callaway.
Callaway supported Harrison's opponent Amy Kennedy, who appears to have won by a wide margin, although all votes are not yet counted. Harrison and Will Cunningham, of Vineland, Kennedy's main opponents, have already conceded to her.
Craig Carpenito, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, did not respond to Harrison, who twice made the request, her campaign said.
ATLANTIC CITY — With 3,202 Democratic votes counted in Atlantic City shortly before noon Wed…
Callaway is well known for organizing large vote-by-mail efforts in support of certain Democratic candidates. Pleasantville school board candidate Doris Rowell filed a lawsuit alleging Callaway improperly got hundreds of mail-in votes for her opponents in the 2019 election.
