During his first vote on the House floor Thursday, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, stood out among the 66 other freshmen Democrats who took office.

National and local media noted that during the House speaker nomination vote, Van Drew answered "no" when his name was called — which is not a voting option. He had pledged not to vote for Nancy Pelosi as House speaker.

Van Drew's vote was recorded as "present” by the clerk to meet the rules of the House.

Pelosi was elected speaker by a vote of 220-192 over Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

Van Drew later said the vote of "no" was not an affront to Pelosi, saying he would prefer a more bipartisan speaker.

However, those who followed Van Drew's campaign for the House seat previously held by Republican Frank LoBiondo believe his vote was contrary to his promise.

“By stating he was voting for ‘no,’ his vote was actually recorded as merely being present, which helped hand Nancy Pelosi the speakership once again,” Atlantic County Young Republicans Chairman Brian Fitzherbert said in a news release. 

