Hammonton Councilmen Steve Furgione, left, and Michael Torrissi attend President Donald Trump's Wildwood campaign rally Tuesday. A rumor started Wednesday morning that Trump is coming to Hammonton Sept. 20, but Torrissi said no such visit has been arranged. The town would welcome a Trump visit, he said, but no one should change their plans yet.
HAMMONTON — Social media posts Wednesday morning saying President Donald Trump is coming to Hammonton created a furor in town, a day after Trump's Wildwood rally attracted tens of thousands, but Republican leaders said there is no visit scheduled.
At least not yet.
"One or two people thought they were being funny," said Hammonton Councilman and Regular Republican Vice President Michael Torrissi, of posts saying Trump is coming to town Sept. 20.
"Do not change your plans. Nothing is happening," Torrissi said Wednesday, adding the local GOP will try to arrange a visit during warmer weather, since it has no large indoor venue. "If there is, we’ll announce it."
Mayor Steve DiDonato said the town is not likely to be able to handle a Trump visit.
"We have no inside venue, and it would be almost impossible to have a sitting president secure in an outdoor area," DiDonato said.
Torrissi said the town was talked about as a possible site for Tuesday's Trump rally, but its venues only hold hundreds of people. Wildwood's convention center holds about 7,400, and that still left thousands of people who had been waiting in line for hours unable to get in. They watched the rally on large outdoor screens.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, had said before Wildwood was chosen that organizers were looking at Hammonton as a way of paying tribute to President Ronald Reagan's 1984 visit. But no indoor venue large enough could be found.
Torrissi said people have called him and other town officials asking whether they should cancel vacation plans they had for September, and businesses and local first responders have asked for details to begin preparing.
"We would love him to come," Torrissi said, adding that Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway grew up in nearby Atco and went to high school at St. Joseph in Hammonton.
Sept. 19 is the anniversary of Reagan's visit, Torrissi said.
"So I believe somebody said, 'Why not?'" of the incorrect posting. "You know how social media is."
Trump also said at the rally Tuesday that he may be coming back to New Jersey soon, perhaps to the Meadowlands.
I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
