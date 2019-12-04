Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Republicans swept the 1st District legislative race and almost won in the 2nd, despite being…
His running mates, Antwan McClellan, of Ocean City, and Erik Simonsen, of Lower Township, defeated incumbent Democratic assemblymen. They will not be sworn in to office until the start of the new legislative session in mid-January.
The 1st District covers Cape May and parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties.
Testa will have a celebratory breakfast with supporters Thursday morning, then go to a budget committee meeting after officially joining the Senate, he said.
He went through orientation Tuesday with the Office of Legislative Services, he said.
The 1st District race this past election was the state’s costliest, with candidates and independent groups spending a combined $2.96 million — $1.88 million by the candidates and $1.1 million by groups — according to a Tuesday report by the state Election Law Enforcement Commission.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
