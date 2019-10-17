Fundraising by the state’s six major political fundraising committees remains sluggish this year, following a 12-year trend of increased contributions to independent special interest groups, according to a Thursday report by the state Election Law Enforcement Commission.
The Big Six committees of the Democratic and Republican parties have raised $3.7 million and spent about $3.5 million through Sept. 30, ELEC reported. That’s far below 2007 figures but similar to the numbers in 2015, the last time all 80 seats of the Assembly topped the ticket as they do this year.
“The latest Big numbers are another sign of the nagging fundraising woes faced by parties within the state,” said ELEC Executive Director Jeff Brindle in a news release. “Combined fundraising for the same six committees was 2.5 times greater in 2007, or more than $9 million.”
Brindle said party fundraising has declined steadily since restrictions on contributions by public contractors took effect in 2005, as a way of avoiding “pay to play” ethics violations.
Another factor is the aftermath of federal court rulings that eliminated contribution limits to independent special interest groups known as political action committees. Many people now donate to independent groups as a way to get around limits and keep their identities private.
ELEC is supporting legislation pending in the Legislature to allow political parties to accept larger contributions and free them from pay-to-play restrictions.
“The decline of the parties has increased the clout of independent groups, which are far less accountable and transparent,” Brindle said. “These groups now dominate the electoral process in New Jersey and nationally.”
The Big Six are the New Jersey Republican State Committee, the Senate Republican Majority Committee, the Assembly Republican Victory committee, the New Jersey Democratic State Committee, the Senate Democratic Majority and the Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee.
The GOP committees have raised about $1.4 million, while the Democrats have raised more than twice that amount at about $3.7 million.
State parties and legislative leadership committees are required to report their financial activity quarterly to ELEC. The reports are available on ELEC’s website at elec.state.nj.us.
