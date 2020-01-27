No one seems happy with New Jersey’s draft Energy Master Plan, which attempts to describe a …

Joseph Fiordaliso, president of the state Board of Public Utilities, wasn’t exaggerating whe…

ATLANTIC CITY — The 1,100 megawatt Ocean Wind offshore wind farm to be built off the coast h…

Sea level along the New Jersey coast has risen 1.5 feet, more than twice the global average …

ATLANTIC CITY — Dutch flood control expert Edgar J. Westerhof stood in front of hundreds of …

By the dawn of the next century, South Jersey’s barrier islands will pretty much disappear a…

Andrea Palermo’s life has taken on the ups and downs of the tides she follows on her phone app.

Four nor’easters hit New Jersey in March, disrupting everyday life, flooding coastal streets…

Energy Master Plan

Strategy 1: Reduce Energy Consumption and Emissions from the Transportation Sector, including encouraging electric vehicle (EV) adoption;

Strategy 2: Accelerate Deployment of Renewable Energy and Distributed Energy Resources by developing offshore wind, community solar, a successor solar incentive program, solar thermal, and energy storage;

Strategy 3: Maximize Energy Efficiency and Conservation and Reduce Peak Demand;

Strategy 4: Reduce Energy Consumption and Emissions from the Building Sector through decarbonization and electrification of new and existing buildings, including the expansion of statewide net-zero carbon homes incentive programs, the development of EV-ready and Demand Response-ready building codes, and a long-term building decarbonization roadmap.

Strategy 5: Decarbonize and Modernize New Jersey’s Energy System by investing in grid technology and sophisticated rate design, and reducing reliance on natural gas.

Strategy 6: Support Community Energy Planning and Action in Underserved Communities by incentivizing local, clean power generation, prioritizing clean transportation options in these communities, and supporting municipalities in establishing community energy plans; and

Strategy 7: Expand the Clean Energy Innovation Economy by increasing clean energy jobs and investing in developing clean energy knowledge, services, and products that can be exported to other regions.

THE PACT

The targeted regulatory reform effort that will modernize environmental laws is called Protect Against Climate Threats (PACT).

NJ PACT will usher in systemic change, modernize air emissions and environmental land use regulations, to enable government, businesses, and residents to respond to current climate threats, and reduce future climate damages. It will dramatically cut emissions of greenhouse gasses and short-lived climate pollutants and transform land use and planning policies to adapt to unavoidable impacts, such as sea-level rise, extreme weather, and chronic flooding.

Over the next two years, the Department of Environmental Protection will create a regulatory roadmap to reduce emissions, build resilience, and adapt to a changing climate. The DEP will:

• Complete a comprehensive accounting of greenhouse gas emissions that will enable New Jersey to focus on priority pollutants and limit them aggressively to meet our goals of reducing emissions to 80 percent below 2006 levels by 2050;

• Enact new air pollution regulations that achieve critically needed reductions in carbon dioxide and short-lived climate pollutants (methane, hydrofluorocarbons, and black carbon);

• Reform our environmental land use rules to help New Jerseyans better plan and build resilient communities by avoiding flood-prone areas, reestablishing chronically inundated wetlands, revegetating riparian areas, and encouraging green building and green infrastructure; and

• Ensure that projects built with public funds integrate climate resilience measures so taxpayer dollars are put to good use.

--SOURCE: State of New Jersey Governor's Office, Board of Public Utilities and DEP