A small majority of New Jersey adults supports the House of Representatives continuing its impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, but that drops to 41% when asked whether there is enough evidence to impeach him, according to a Stockton University poll released Thursday.
The poll of 544 adult state residents was conducted by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton. Interviews were mostly conducted by Stockton students by phone from Oct. 3 through 7.
It found 52% of respondents supported the House impeachment inquiry and 40% opposed. Four percent were neutral, and 4% were unsure or did not answer.
In the eight counties of South Jersey, however, there is less support for the impeachment inquiry, with 46% in favor of the inquiry and 47% opposed; and only 33% supporting impeachment now, with 46% opposed.
Men were more closely split, with 48% supporting the inquiry it and 44% opposed, while 58% of women supported the inquiry with 34% opposed.
Also Thursday, the New Jersey Republican Party planned to hold a news conference and rally at 1:30 p.m. against impeachment in front of the office of U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd, in Toms River.
The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points.
Among those who have paid attention to news about Trump's call with the Ukrainian president and the whistleblower complaint that followed, 41% said Trump should be impeached while 36% said he should not, based on what they know at this point. Twenty-three percent were unsure or had no opinion.
Most (83%) said they had either very closely or somewhat closely followed news reports about the Ukraine call and whistleblower complaint. Most of those who knew about the call and complaint said the claims are either a very serious problem that should be investigated (46%) or a somewhat serious problem that could be investigated (16%). Eighteen percent each said the claims are a minor concern or no concern at all.
Of those who knew of Trump’s allegations of impropriety in the Ukraine by Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, 24% said Biden’s past actions in trying to get an ineffective prosecutor fired posed a very serious problem that should be investigated, and 23% called them a somewhat serious problem.
Trump remains unpopular in New Jersey, as he has been throughout his presidency. Only 37% hold somewhat or very favorable views of him, while 58% hold unfavorable views, including 49% as very unfavorable.
The vast majority of Republicans (91%) expressed favorable views of Trump; while 91% of Democrats hold unfavorable views. But one in four Republicans (24%) said the whistleblower’s claims are a very serious or somewhat serious problem.
Among independents, Trump has a 36% favorable rating and 56% unfavorable.
“South Jersey is more rural and more conservative than most of the rest of the state,” said John Froonjian, interim executive director of the Hughes Center. “Remember, Donald Trump won the 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts covering most of South Jersey in 2016.”
The 2nd District includes all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and the 3rd District covers large parts of Ocean and Burlington counties.
