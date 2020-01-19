When Atlantic County Freeholder candidate Sumon “Sam” Majumder asked fellow Republican candidate Dennis Levinson to donate money to his campaign last fall ahead of the general election, the county executive obliged.
Levinson said he was told the money was for a “get out the vote” effort for Majumder. On Oct. 18, Levinson’s campaign treasurer made out a $5,000 check to a newly formed super political action committee called Our South Jersey.
About the same time, on campaign signs placed in front yards and along curb strips in Pleasantville, the super PAC’s name appeared again. This time, the signs advocated for the election of three school board candidates: Juanita Pryce, Alejandrina Alberto and Yadira Falcon, two of whom won by massive vote-by-mail tallies.
Our South Jersey’s involvement in the two local races is not illegal, but it is unusual. Federally registered independent-expenditures groups don’t typically get involved in races below the federal level.
“In general, candidates are not supposed to coordinate with independent groups,” said Joe Donohue of the state Election Law Enforcement Commission. “But independent groups have only been really active the last 10 years, so this is a relatively new phenomenon.”
However, the group’s involvement has raised eyebrows for another reason — its ties to the Callaways of Atlantic City and Pleasantville, a family some candidates and political observers say use questionable tactics in encouraging the use of mail-in ballots to benefit candidates they support, mostly Democrats.
According to its filing with the Federal Election Commission, Our South Jersey’s treasurer and agent is Michael Best, of Egg Harbor Township. Best is the nephew of Craig Callaway.
Reached by phone, Callaway denied knowing anything about Our South Jersey and denied that Best is his nephew. But previous news stories and court documents show the family connection. Best is the son of Atlantic City Democratic Committee Chairwoman Gwen Callaway Lewis, who is Craig Callaway’s sister.
“I don’t speak on behalf of Our South Jersey,” Craig Callaway said. “I don’t know anything about that. My name isn’t on it, and I don’t know anything about it.”
Best did not respond to repeated attempts for comment, even after reporters visited his home and left contact information with a woman there.
Our South Jersey registered with the FEC in October as an independent-expenditures group, also known as a super PAC.
While it is not illegal for super PACs to be involved in local and state elections, it is still relatively uncommon.
“We have seen in recent years some super PACs registering with the FEC and active at the state and local level,” said Michael Toner, a former FEC commissioner now practicing election law in Washington, D.C. “There is no prohibition under federal law against being active at the state and local levels.”
But Toner said real oversight has to come from the state.
Federal rules state that super PACs are allowed to raise unlimited funds and advocate for candidates but cannot coordinate with federal candidates on how those funds are spent.
The prohibition is to prevent corporations from “buying” politicians.
However, FEC rules don’t explicitly state that super PACs must not coordinate with state or local candidates.
So while Our South Jersey may have coordinated with a local candidate in a “get the vote out” effort, it is unclear which rules apply and whether the FEC or ELEC, which has authority over state-registered political action committees, has the ability to prevent coordination.
Donohue said a state law passed last year and signed by the governor would “give us the power to ban coordination if a federal super PAC got involved in a New Jersey race, but it is being held up in court and hasn’t taken effect.”
Our South Jersey’s involvement in the Pleasantville school board election led candidate Doris Rowell to publicly accuse the Callaway family of getting its favored candidates onto the nonpartisan school board through possible misuse of the mail-in ballot process. Rowell has filed a legal challenge of the entire Pleasantville school board election.
Republican Assembly candidate John Risley and Republican 5th Ward Atlantic City Council candidate Sharon Zappia made similar accusations about the Callaways’ effect on their races in November. Both won at the polls but lost after massive numbers of votes-by-mail came in for their opponents.
Helping deliver mail-in ballots is not illegal, nor is delivering messenger ballots, but state law allows only three ballots per messenger. Former Republican Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, who lost to Callaway-backed Democrat Frank Gilliam in 2017, alleged the Callaways paid for votes by mail and used other fraudulent tactics in getting votes for Gilliam, although no charges were ever brought.
Over the years, there also has been public criticism of the involvement of the Callaway family in the Pleasantville Board of Education, where Craig Callaway’s niece, Carla Thomas, is the current school board president. Although school boards are nonpartisan, the board in Pleasantville is divided between those who vote with Thomas and those who vote in opposition.
Asked how his organization funds get-out-the-vote efforts, Callaway said he had no knowledge of funding.
“There is no paper trail for anything,” Callaway said. “I just try to help people get out to vote.”
He added, “I’m not going to tell you anything. I’m not bound to tell you. Let them figure it out. I have no comment.”
Levinson said whatever his super PAC donation did for write-in ballots for Majumder, it did not decide the election, as Majumder lost to Democratic incumbent Ernest Coursey despite having received more mail-in ballots.
“The only election (the Callaways) decided was Mazzeo and Armato,” Levinson said of Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic. They lost narrowly at the polls but won after mail-in ballots were counted.
Levinson said he was never told the Callaways were involved in Our South Jersey.
“(My treasurer) made it out to whoever (Majumder) told him to make it out to,” Levinson said.
“I did receive a check for $5,000 for getting the vote out, and that’s what I know,” Majumder said. “I don’t know who — anything else other than I was asking for $25,000 for my campaign and getting the vote out; however, they approved me $5,000, and I got $5,000.”
