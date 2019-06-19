State Senate President Steve Sweeney on Wednesday called for the governor's chief counsel Matt Platkin to resign over mishandling of sexual assault charges brought by Katie Brennan against another state worker.
"The system didn't fail. She followed the system," Sweeney said of Brennan, who in 2017 was a campaign volunteer for Phil Murphy's gubernatorial campaign who reported to police she was sexually assaulted by Al Alvarez, another campaign volunteer.
Both were then hired as chiefs of staff at different state agencies, and for about a year Brennan could not get anyone in the administration to take her complaints about Alvarez's hiring seriously until she went public in a Wall Street Journal story in October.
"The people in charge of the system — they failed," Sweeney said Wednesday during a Press of Atlantic City editorial board meeting.
The Governor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alvarez, who was hired as chief of staff at the Schools Development Authority in January 2018 and was given a raise to $140,000 a year, resigned in October after the story broke.
A state legislative panel released a report early this month saying Murphy’s administration mishandled Brennan's report of the alleged attack.
Sweeney said the administration's slow investigation of the Brennan situation, and of other problems with hiring and other practices at the Schools Development Authority, are in sharp contrast to the fast investigations that targeted Sweeney ally George Norcross and state Economic Development Authority tax breaks given to Norcross' company and companies affiliated with Norcross in Camden.
A report critical of the EDA program was released Tuesday.
"The looking the other way — the selective choosing of what's bad and what's good — the governor's counsel Matt Platkin absolutely should resign," Sweeney said. "Then the governor's comments — his guys thought they did the right thing? Hiring people without qualifications, why is that OK? Why is that investigation taking so long, and how come it's not public? Because it doesn't fit his political narrative."
Sweeney said he believes Platkin lied under oath when testifying before a legislative committee that released a report earlier this month critical of the administration. He said he hopes "some authority, whether a prosecutor or the attorney general, recognizes it. You can't lie under oath."
Platkin testified he never told Murphy about the 2017 allegations against Alvarez because of concerns about state Equal Employment Opportunity Commission confidentiality rules.
Two county prosecutors have declined to bring charges against Alvarez, who has denied the allegations.
Both Brennan and Alvarez have filed lawsuits in the matter.