The Trump administration is indefinitely suspending its plan to expand offshore drilling in federal waters along the East Coast, newly confirmed Interior Secretary David Bernhardt told the Wall Street Journal.
Bernhardt told the newspaper the government is sidelining its proposal to allow oil exploration along the shores of New Jersey and other coastal states, one that sparked backlash from local politicians, fishers and environmentalists in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Bernhardt cited as the administration's reason for halting the plan a court ruling from March that upheld a ban on drilling in Alaska that former President Barack Obama had put in place.
With the appeals process in the case expected to drag on for months, if not years, Bernhardt suggested any plan his department crafts now would have to be rewritten by the time the dust settles over the suit. In the meantime, the administration's plans to offer oil and gas drilling leases in these areas are now stalled.
Interior spokeswoman Molly Block reiterated the department is reevaluating how to move forward with its offshore drilling ambitions.
Oil industry officials said they were optimistic that the case would not be tied up in court for too long. "We are hopeful that an appeal of this case will move quickly and that we can proceed with the important work of exploring for America's offshore resources without unnecessary delay," Erik Milito, vice president of upstream operations at the American Petroleum Institute, said in a statement.
The drilling proposal was widely condemned by residents along the Jersey Shore, where many fear a billion-dollar commercial fishing could be disrupted.
"The decision to put an indefinite hold on this proposal shows that public outcry and lawsuits against the Trump administration are working. This is a victory for our oceans," New Jersey Sierra Club President Jeff Tittel said in a statement.
The group praised the decision but said seismic testing that Trump approved last year could continue. Seismic testing, the precursor to offshore drilling, is when gas companies use air guns to shoot sound waves into the ocean bed to locate oil deposits.
In March, more than 100 people showed up for a demonstration in Cape May to rally against seismic testing, arguing oil and gas companies could harm marine life.
"This is not an anti-Trump thing. It's not an anti-Republican thing," U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew said at the rally, "It is just pro-business, pro-environment, pro-oceans."
New Jersey has joined eight other states in suing the administration over its seismic testing plans, and Van Drew introduced legislation to ban seismic testing and offshore drilling along the coast.
"Every single governor from Maine to Florida and from Washington to California opposes offshore drilling off their coast," said Collin O'Mara, president and chief executive of the National Wildlife Federation. "Every single one. Republican and Democrat alike."
The Washington Post contributed to this report.