Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kellyanne Conway, the South Jersey native and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, said Friday morning on a local radio show that the Democratic Party has gotten rid of all of its candidates of color in a “delicious irony.”
“They spit them out, now they are stuck with a bunch of white septuagenarians,” Conway said on the Hurley in the Morning Show on WPG-FM.
Conway said the Democratic Party of her youth that accepted pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment members is gone.
Democrats then could feel that people pay too much in taxes and school systems could use improvement, “but that Democratic Party doesn’t exist anymore.”
President Donald Trump hinted he may return to New Jersey for another rally this summer in h…
Conway grew up in Atco, Camden County, went to Catholic school in Hammonton and owns a beach house in Ventnor.
She said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who became a Republican in December, had been a Democrat many years, and “was always a little uncomfortable with the leftward drift of the party, but impeachment sent him over.”
“He’s the first (Congress member) in U.S. history to go from the majority to the minority party,” Conway said of those who changed parties. “He said we’re wasting time on impeachment and not talking about veterans, getting F-35s in South Jersey … keeping the economy running.”
WILDWOOD — As a capacity crowd inside the Wildwoods Convention Center shouted its approval, …
“They spat him out immediately, and the Democratic Party forgot they ever met him,” Conway said.
Host Harry Hurley said it was the first time Conway had been on the show in the 28 years he has been following and admiring her career, first as a pollster, then as Trump’s campaign manager, and now as presidential adviser.
Conway is in New Jersey to speak at the third annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Friday night at Scotland Run Golf Club in Williamstown, Gloucester County, she said. It’s held by the Gloucester County GOP, which advertised tickets starting at $200 per person and $150 for students. No tickets are available at the door, the group said.
Also on the show was John Pence, nephew of Vice President Mike Pence. John Pence heads up the Trump re-election campaign. He married Conway's cousin and White House aide Giovanna Coia in September 2019 in Atlantic City.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.