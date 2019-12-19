Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Friends, new staff and loyal staff are keeping Rep. Jeff Van Drew's office running after most Washington aides resigned last weekend when they heard Van Drew was switching from Democrat to Republican. From left, John Murphy of Dennis Township, new aide Allie Humes, new Communications fellow Joel Reed, Van Drew and Allison Murphy, Chief of Staff.
Congressman Jeff Van Drew in his office Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 before announcing at the White House with President Donald Trump that he is becoming a Republican. He wore a bright red tie for the occasion.
President Donald Trump meets with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, who is planning to switch his party affiliation, in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday.
Evan Vucci / Associated Press
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Jeff Van Drew is a Republican and welcomed by Trump, McCarthy and Pence.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey departs the Capitol on Wednesday after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press
Friends, new staff and loyal staff are keeping Rep. Jeff Van Drew's office running after most Washington aides resigned last weekend when they heard Van Drew was switching from Democrat to Republican. From left, John Murphy of Dennis Township, new aide Allie Humes, new Communications fellow Joel Reed, Van Drew and Allison Murphy, Chief of Staff.
Congressman Jeff Van Drew in his office Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 before announcing at the White House with President Donald Trump that he is becoming a Republican. He wore a bright red tie for the occasion.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump welcomed South Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew to the Republican Party on Thursday afternoon at an event in the Oval Office, promising to support the freshman in his re-election bid in 2020.
"To me it's a very exciting announcement," Trump said of Van Drew's switch.
Later, he said, "I"m endorsing him."
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Van Drew told Trump he has his "undying support."
“I’m a capitalist. Socialism has no place in the U.S. I believe in bipartisanship. … I believe in what you are doing with the economy.” Van Drew said.
State Senate President Steve Sweeney joined six South Jersey Democratic county leaders in an…
Also in the meeting were Vice President Mike Pence; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who grew up outside Hammonton; and Van Drew staffers Allison Murphy, his chief of staff; Chris Chin, veterans advocate; John Murphy, a former Dennis Township mayor and longtime friend; and Ocean City Councilman Bob Barr.
Van Drew, wearing a bright red tie, said he could no longer stay in a Democratic Party that would threaten him with lack of support over one vote — on impeachment of the president, which he opposed.
“Jeff Van Drew should be commended for refusing to blindly follow Nancy Pelosi’s stampede of hate-filled Democrats over the edge of the political cliff," said Tom Emmer, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, in a statement. "This is now a Republican seat, and we will fight tooth and nail to ensure it remains a Republican seat."
Van Drew said the last straw for him was when a young county chairman told him to either vote for impeachment or lose all support of the party and face a strong primary race. He didn’t name him, but he was talking about Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman.
"It hurt, and it kind of made me think a little bit," he said.
After decades delivering victories to the Democrats in a Republican-dominated area, Van Drew said he no longer felt welcome.
Suleiman said he was flabbergasted.
"If he has so much vitriol against me he felt the need to mention me in the White House, then good for me," Suleiman said. "If I'm the reason Jeff Van Drew got pushed out of the Democratic Party, I'll wear it as a badge of honor."
MAYS LANDING — At least 200 protesters crowded the street in front of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Dre…
Van Drew also talked about some of the negativity he has experienced over the years from Democrats who don’t like some of his more conservative views. He cited the anger directed at him after he sponsored a measure in the New Jersey Legislature to allow “In God We Trust” to be posted in public and private buildings, and to encourage flag flying.
He said he came to his decision to switch parties over time, before his talks with the president, because the Democratic party had moved so far to the left.
“I was always a conservative Democrat to begin with. This is just a better fit,” Van Drew said.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s switch from the Democratic to the Republican Party is eliciting st…
Republican members have offered to lend staff after most of Van Drew’s Washington office resigned this week, he said. Republicans have also been personally welcoming and have even said they would hold fundraisers for him in their districts.
Staff in the local Mays Landing office hasn't changed over impeachment, he said, adding they're focused on constituent services.
"I don't even know what party most of them are in," chief of staff Murphy said.
Early in the day, Van Drew was on the House floor, voting on a resolution to move forward a bill to increase the amount of state and local taxes that can be deducted from gross income from $10,000 to $20,000. He moved from the Democrat to Republican side, looking relaxed and talking to members.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A party-switching congressman drew praise Tuesday from President Donald Tr…
He favors raising SALT limits, and that bill is mostly being pushed by Democrats.
"It's a New Jersey thing, and a New York thing," Van Drew said. "The bottom line is property taxes are really high here."
Later in the day, he was due to vote on the bill itself, and on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement -- an other bipartisan effort.
The fact that he is moving from the majority to the minority party shows how strongly he feels, he said.
“The majority always knows a little more (about what is going on in the House) than the minority,” Van Drew said.
Republicans are sometimes not notified about the full schedule of the House when plans change, and sometimes miss votes because of it, he said.
But he said the advantages of being in the majority couldn’t make up for the feeling the Democrats no longer valued him because of his stance on impeachment.
Since the news broke over the weekend, the Democrats stopped sending him information on the upcoming day in the House, he said. Now he gets Republican updates.
He can no longer be part of the Blue Dog Democrats, a group of moderate to conservative Democrats. But he has been invited to join a Republican group that is similarly moderate, called the Tuesday Club, a group of Republican doctors and dentists, and an early-morning prayer group.
PLAYGROUND
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
PARTMAYOR_VAN_DREW.50948
VANDREW
VANDREW.65161
VANDREW
TWOPARTY.22000
MV-PROTEST
VANDREW
INAUGURAL.71713
VANDREW.74938
AIRPORT.81689
MARINA.76442
1STDISTRICT.68606
BABBOTT
WWGRANTS
LEVOY
WWGRANTS
SUBWAYCARS.76454
WWGRANTS
TAXPROTEST
AIRPORT.81684
FARMS.82454
Fisheries
WELCOME
VANDREW.65164
FREESWEAR.54159
South Jersey Indian Association donated to Community FoodBank
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
How do you switch parties in the middle of your term? That should not be an option. He should be required to resign.
Rats don't usually swim toward a sinking ship.
I would think that the Republicans would want a strong candidate to keep this seat in 2020. Why would they want to be represented by duplicitous, self-serving, weasel who has opposed the Republican agenda for a decade, and changes with the wind. I expect he’ll be primaried out in favor of a true Republican, especially when they see a credible Democratic challenge. Just another toady to be used and discarded in Trumpworld.
Agreed.
Enjoy your moment in the sun, Jeff. This time next year you'll be out in the cold.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.