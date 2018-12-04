Retiring U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo was starting to clear out his Mays Landing office Tuesday morning, then headed to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
The meeting, to sign the $10 billion Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act into law, was closed to the press, said LoBiondo chief of staff Jason Galanes.
Passed with bipartisan support, the measure provides $7.9 billion for operating expenses and $2.9 billion for construction, renovation and facilities improvement, according to LoBiondo.
LoBiondo is a senior member of the House Coast Guard & Maritime Transportation Subcommittee known for his support for the Coast Guard.
It’s unclear whether any of the funds will be directed to Training Center Cape May — the Coast Guard’s only training center and its fifth-largest base in the U.S.
Galanes said it will be up to the Coast Guard to develop spending priorities for the construction portion of the funding.
All entry-level training on the East Coast was moved to Cape May in 1948, and the Coast Guard consolidated all recruit training functions there in 1982.
Galanes wasn’t sure whether LoBiondo would have the chance to talk to Trump about any particular issues as the congressman prepares to retire from office at the end of the year.
“I don’t know how much alone time they will have,” said Galanes.
On Monday, LoBiondo visited the employees of the William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center — where Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City is located — to say goodbye. He said he was given a tribute and a model airplane gift “by the senior management I’ve worked so closely with over the past 24 years.”
U.S. Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, will be sworn into office Jan. 3, his office has said.
Van Drew expects to take over LoBiondo’s office in Mays Landing to provide a more seamless transition for constituents, he has said.