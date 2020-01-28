WILDWOOD — As a capacity crowd inside the Wildwoods Convention Center shouted its approval, President Donald Trump showered praise on South Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew on Tuesday, calling him brave and principled for voting against impeachment charges.
The rally comes a month after Van Drew, R-2nd, switched political parties and declared his support for the president.
Trump, who arrived at Atlantic City International Airport on Air Force One shortly before 6 p.m., then flew by helicopter to Cape May Airport, wasted little time once he took the stage inside the convention center, introducing Van Drew early in his nearly hour-and-a-half-long speech, saying Van Drew “had the guts to defy the left-wing fanatics in his (former) party.”
“I’ve gotten to know him really well these last couple of weeks. He’s a great guy, he’s a brave guy, he shares our values,” Trump said. “He supports lower taxes; they want to raise your taxes. Jeff, how did you get elected like that?”
Van Drew supports less regulation, a strong national defense, “loves our military, loves our vets and police ... and he loves your 2nd Amendment, which is under siege,” Trump said.
That brought huge applause, as did mention of Trump’s accomplishments, such as a historically low unemployment rate, tighter immigration controls and returning manufacturing to the U.S.
The crowd’s love of Trump was almost overwhelming at times, with applause breaking out every few sentences, and chants of “Four more years!” and “U-S-A! U-S-A!” peppering the talk.
Van Drew spoke briefly, to enthusiastic applause, especially when he said, “The eyes of the world are on South Jersey.”
“The U.S. is a great nation — the greatest civilization has ever known. Let’s keep it that way,” Van Drew said, “by restoring the military, protecting our economy and not letting other nations take advantage of us again.”
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president and Atco native who helped woo Van Drew to the Republican Party, spoke a few words.
“Mr. President, I think South Jersey is Trump Country,” she said. “Two new trade deals, two Supreme Court justices, two dead terrorists — that’s two terms.”
Loud boos were reserved for mentions of illegal immigrants, Bernie Sanders, Democrats in general and late-term abortion, among other topics. Perhaps the loudest went out for “the fake news media,” as Trump pointed to reporters in the back of the hall.
Before the speeches started, thousands of people who had been waiting in line to get into the rally for hours — some for days — kept a party spirit going as they stood or sat around waiting for the main event.
Constant upbeat rock music by artists such as Kid Rock, Queen and Elton John helped keep the mood up.
“Two days, two days out there!” chanted Matthew Robinson, of the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, who was among the first to enter an almost empty hall and was attending his first Trump rally.
Robinson quickly secured a standing spot in front of the stage along with friend Pina Augustine, of Zieglerville, Pennsylvania.
Next to them also celebrating was Josh Smail, of Mays Landing, who said he’d previously been to two Trump rallies in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. They were set to spend four hours standing in one place to keep their prime spot — and they were happy about it.
Almost two hours before Trump took the stage, local Republicans had their chance to shine.
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, followed the opening prayer by leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Newly elected state Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, told the crowd he was honored to welcome Van Drew to “our team.”
“We are proud to have a new Republican congressman who is standing by President Trump, a congressman who stood up to a losing witch hunt,” Testa said of impeachment.
Testa’s biggest applause came after telling the crowd “New Jersey isn’t looking so blue now” and “Congressman Van Drew, welcome to the right side of history.”
And former Van Drew opponent David Richter, of Avalon and Princeton, talked about running now in the 3rd Congressional District.
“I’m going to throw Andy Kim out of Congress,” Richter said to strong applause, “and we are going to reelect our newest Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew.”
Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis, of Linwood, joined a contingent of GOP members who rented several jitneys for the trip to Wildwood. He had T-shirts for all of them that said, “Atlantic County Republicans Support Trump and Van Drew.”
Davis’ parents, Pat and Herb; and sons Henry, 9, and Harrison, 13, came along. They were looking forward to seeing the president in person, Harrison said. And Henry was going to report back to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Hieb at the Seaview School in Linwood, about his experience.
“I’m pretty sure I’m the only kid going,” Henry said.
Erin Kimbrough, 37, of Avon-by-the-Sea in Monmouth County, said she and friends set up in line at 2 p.m. Monday. They took turns sleeping in a hotel room to get warm.
“This is the only thing that has ever inspired me to stay overnight and brave the elements like this,” Kimbrough said of her first Trump rally.
As soon as Trump stopped talking, the crowd started to disperse to the tune of the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
She said Trump inspires her to love America.
“He made me a Republican,” Kimbrough said.
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Trump in Wildwood
Emotional fans inside the center react before President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Some supporters caught up on some rest inside the center waiting to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Trump supporters express their excitement while awaiting the arrival of Trump.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Supporters inside the center waiting to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Senator Chris Brown leads the Pledge of Allegiance inside the center before President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Senator Chris Brown leads the Pledge of Allegiance inside the center before President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Plenty of selfies to be made inside the center waiting to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
God Bless America is sung inside the center before President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Senator Chris Brown leads the Pledge of Allegiance inside the center before President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
A group from Atlantic County gets excited about seeing President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Carol Seiverd (on shoulders), 52, of Longport; Adam Corliss, 49, of Media, Pennsylvania; and Cheryl Corliss, 49, wait in line to get into the Trump rally Tuesday in Wildwood.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Marina Zolna and Brinnlyn McDowell, both 17, take a selfie while waiting in line outside the convention center.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Francine Star, of Atlantic City, waves the American flag as she passes rally attendees.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people wait in line for hours for President Donald Trump’s ‘Keep America Great’ Rally on Tuesday in Wildwood.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Sophia Rotunno, 52, of Staten Island, New York, applies makeup while waiting in line.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Bartenders serve patrons as Trump supporters await the start of the rally.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Crowds line the streets along the Boardwalk in Wildwood in a bid to get into President Donald Trump’s rally Tuesday at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Fans of Trump gather on the streets of Wildwood.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
A supporter snaps a photo of a Trump sign Tuesday in Wildwood.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
President Trump Rally Wildwood
President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Dan Shustack (left) Neil Young (center) and Mike Brannon, all from Lower Township, wait along Breakwater Road at the Cape May Airport for the arrival of President Trump. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Cape May County residents Mike Laffy, Sylvia Lockwood and Carole Donohue, attend the rally for President Trump im Wildwood. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Cape May County residents Mike Laffy, Sylvia Lockwood and Carole Donohue, attend the rally for President Trump im Wildwood. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
President Trump’s motorcade passes by to a waving crowd at the Cape May Airport. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Crowds line up to get into the Wildwood Convention Center to see President Trump. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Crowds line up to get into the Wildwood Convention Center to see President Trump. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Lisalee Stephan of Mullica Hill and Jared Klinger Glassboro, parade along Atlantic Ave. on Wildwood during the President Trump rally. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Logan Mittleberger 7, of North Cape May, and his mother Crystal (left), await to arrival of President Trump at the Cape May Airport. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
President Trump’s motorcade passes by to a waving crowd at the Cape May Airport. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Michelle Hendron and Paul Rizzo of Sicklerville, take a selfie along Atlantic Ave in Wildwood for the President Trump rally. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Crowds line up to get into the Wildwood Convention Center to see President Trump. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump, right, praises U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, on Tuesday during a rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Trump called Van Drew brave and principled for voting against impeachment charges.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Trump rally rouses New Jersey shore town to life
Laura Hess, 37, of Ridley Park, PA, wears a massive Make America Great Again hat before the start of a Keep America Great campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J., on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. President Donald Trump will be holding the rally with Jeff Van Drew. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Heather Khalifa
Trump rally rouses New Jersey shore town to life
Rep. Jeff Van Drew stands next to President Donald Trump at a Keep America Great campaign rally in Wildwood, NJ on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Van Drew switched over to the Republican Party. (Heather Khalifa /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Heather Khalifa
Trump rally rouses New Jersey shore town to life
A building is filled with signs supporting President Donald Trump as people stand in line to get into a campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Trump rally rouses New Jersey shore town to life
Tim Carney, dressed as President Donald Trump, center, talks with people near the boardwalk before the start of a campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
