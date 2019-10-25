Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, has sponsored one election security bill and voted to pass another this week.
Van Drew voted for the Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy Act, which passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday in a 227-181 vote, mostly along party lines. It is not expected to pass in the Republican-led Senate.
In a Thursday news release, Van Drew's office said the SHIELD Act would "protect our elections from foreign interference and disinformation campaigns."
The SHIELD Act’s policies were developed in response to the conclusions presented in Volume 1 of the Mueller Report, which confirmed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the office said.
The SHIELD vote came days after Van Drew introduced his own bill, the Protect Our Elections Act, to prohibit ownership and control of elections systems by foreign entities, and require disclosure of ownership of all such entities.
“Our elections should be for Americans and by Americans, and in order to keep it that way, we need to eliminate foreign interference,” said Van Drew. “This is not a theoretical problem but a present danger that threatens to undermine confidence in our elections.”
According to Van Drew's office, the SHIELD Act:
creates a duty to report illicit offers of campaign assistance from foreign governments and their agents
improves transparency of online political advertisements
closes loopholes that allow foreign nationals and foreign governments to spend in U.S. elections
restricts the exchange of campaign information between candidates and foreign governments and their agents
prohibits deceptive practices about voting procedures
