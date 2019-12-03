U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, said Tuesday he has introduced legislation to make health care more affordable through the Affordable Care Act.

The measure would reverse a Trump administration rule that made fewer Americans eligible for the ACA’s premium tax credits, his office said Tuesday.

In April, the administration changed the index on eligibility for the ACA’s premium tax credits and maximum out-of-pocket limits. It caused a 2.5% increase in the maximum out-of-pocket limit in 2020 compared to what they would have been under the old indexing factor, according to Van Drew's office.

The change resulted in a $200 increase in the cap on out-of-pocket costs for individuals and a $400-per-year increase for families.

Van Drew called his bill a simple, common-sense solution to make health care more accessible for South Jersey residents.

"We should be working on solutions to lower out-of-pocket expenses, not increase them,” Van Drew said.

He joined with House of Representatives Democrats Doris Matsui, of California, and Steven Horsford, of Nevada, to sponsor the Fair Indexing for Health Care Affordability Act.

Matsui and Horsford said premium tax credits make health insurance more affordable for low-income and working-class Americans.

