U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, said Tuesday he has introduced legislation to make health care more affordable through the Affordable Care Act.
The measure would reverse a Trump administration rule that made fewer Americans eligible for the ACA’s premium tax credits, his office said Tuesday.
In April, the administration changed the index on eligibility for the ACA’s premium tax credits and maximum out-of-pocket limits. It caused a 2.5% increase in the maximum out-of-pocket limit in 2020 compared to what they would have been under the old indexing factor, according to Van Drew's office.
The change resulted in a $200 increase in the cap on out-of-pocket costs for individuals and a $400-per-year increase for families.
