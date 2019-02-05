U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, invited Federal Aviation Administration worker Marion Kennedy Jr. to be his guest at the 2019 State of the Union address.
Kennedy is an IT specialist/systems engineer at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township who was furloughed during last month’s partial government shutdown.
He met Van Drew when he served as Fairfield Township mayor from 2007 to 2010.
“I knew I wanted to extend this invitation to one of the many who suffered through this, and Mr. Kennedy was the obvious choice,” Van Drew said.
Kennedy is now the deputy vice chairman of the Cumberland County Democrats as well as chairman of the Fairfield Township Environmental Commission and a member of the Fairfield Township Planning and Zoning Board.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Freshman Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, has sponsored a bipartisan bil…
Although he is a newcomer, Van Drew emerged as a voice for bipartisanship during the recent partial government shutdown, calling for both sides to give in a little on the Fox News show “Sunday Futures with Maria Bartiromo” on Jan. 20.
Van Drew garnered national attention by calling for Democrats and Republicans to allow a board of experts to decide how much wall or border barrier is needed, and how much should be spent on technological and other forms of security.
The congressman on Tuesday said he also had the honor of telling those he nominated to West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy and Air Force Academy that they had been nominated. Van Drew said he was able to nominate 36 high school seniors.
Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.