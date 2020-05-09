We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Saying his office has been deluged with pleas from constituents waiting weeks for unemployment payments, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, is asking Gov. Phil Murphy to increase resources and create an emergency unemployment task force to fix the state claims backlog.

He is suggesting greatly increasing the number of workers and having people work around the clock, seven days a week, until everyone who is entitled to benefits begins receiving them.

More than 1 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, when the government ordered many businesses to close. About 640,000 of them have started receiving benefits.

That means more than 300,000 people are still waiting.

“People are hurting, and we must do everything in our power to help. I am asking for the governor to focus every available resource,” Van Drew said. “My staff and I are willing to assist. If we can aggregate resources and have teams working together day and night, we can help our people in the time frame they need.”

Murphy has said the state computer system has been overwhelmed, with historic levels of claims filed. He said the state now receives as many claims in a week as it would have gotten in a month in the past. He has also said people must be patient, and they will get all the money to which they are entitled — eventually.

At Murphy's Thursday COVID-19 media briefing, state Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo could not say how many people are working to process unemployment claims, but he is working to open a new call center of indeterminate size.

Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, have reported being swamped with requests for help from constituents who have been unable to get funds from unemployment because they have been told they must talk to a representative and cannot get through on any phone lines for weeks.

Mazzeo said his district, which includes hard-hit Atlantic City — which lost about 30,000 casino jobs — has the largest number of unemployment claims of any of the state's legislative districts.

State Sens. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, have also been inundated with requests for help with unemployment.

"The No. 1 concern of constituents who call our offices is their inability to file an unemployment claim or verify continued eligibility with the New Jersey Department of Labor, confusion about the status of their claim, or unacceptably long delays in claim processing," said a statement signed by Testa, Brown and 13 other Republican lawmakers. "The majority of the claims resulted directly from executive orders that limited or prohibited most business activity in New Jersey."