U.S. Reps. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, and Don Young, R-Alaska, introduced a bill to reauthorize the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery and Conservation Management Act on Thursday.
The fisheries legislation was first written by Young in 1975, according to Van Drew's office, and was last reauthorized in 2006.
In a statement, Van Drew said H.R. 3697 "ensures that we have healthy fisheries, keep anglers in the water and keep fishermen fishing.”
“The Garden State Seafood Association has been advocating for MSA reform since 2009," said Greg DiDomenico, executive director of the Garden State Seafood Association, in the statement. "We sincerely hope that Congressman Van Drew will receive the support he deserves from all of the national recreational and commercial fishing groups."
ATLANTIC CITY — Officials and anglers are focused on building safe access to the T-jetty at …
There were also supportive comments from Wayne Reichle, president of Lund’s Fisheries in Lower Township and from Jim Donofrio, executive director of the Recreational Fishing Alliance.
“Mr. Young and Mr. Van Drew are well versed on the current Magnuson-Stevens bill and how it penalizes fishermen while stocks are healthy," Donofrio said. "Thanks to both of these great fishery-issue leaders for taking on the challenge of pragmatic Magnuson reform."
Fisheries have been the lifeblood of the South Jersey economy and culture, Van Drew said, adding marine resources contribute more than $2.5 billion every year to the state’s economy.
There is new hope for resolution of a bureaucratic problem that has made beach replenishment…
According to Van Drew's office, the bill:
- Changes how fishery councils determine fishery stock rebuilding timeframes
- Allows the public to play a greater role in the development of science and fishery management plans
- Gives stakeholders a voice in the management process and requires the secretary of commerce to develop a plan for implementing cooperative research with fishermen and outside groups
- Seeks to further improve the science and data on which councils base their management, including the collection of data from the recreational saltwater fishing industry