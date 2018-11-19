Congressman-elect Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, is one of 16 House members to sign a letter opposing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.
“It’s nothing personal. She’s a lovely lady,” Van Drew said Monday. “I just think it’s time to move on.”
Pelosi can only afford to lose 14 Democrat votes and still be elected speaker in January, assuming that all Republicans vote against her as expected.
Van Drew said he would prefer a speaker who can work more in a bipartisan manner, and focus on important issues like opposing Atlantic Ocean drilling, veterans care and Social Security, rather than involve the House in bitter partisan fighting.
He declined to name any particular Democrat he would support.
“I don’t want to name names now. There are definitely a couple of people thinking it over,” said Van Drew. “Over the Thanksgiving break they are thinking about it, and we should know more in the next week after that.”
The letter suggests that House Democrats may be consumed with a bitter and attention-grabbing internal leadership fight for the next six weeks, rather than focusing on a fresh agenda to present to Americans.
The 16 Democrats released the letter Monday, saying they will vote for new leadership in January.
It praises Pelosi, 78, as “a historic figure” who helped win major victories. Pelosi was speaker from 2007 through 2010 when Democrats held the majority and has been the party’s leader since 2003.
But it made clear that campaign promises would be kept.
“We promised to change the status quo, and we intend to deliver on that promise,” the authors wrote. “Therefore, we are committed to voting for new leadership in both our Caucus meeting and on the House Floor.”
During his campaign for Congress, Van Drew had said he would not support Pelosi for speaker.
“Most people know when I say something in a campaign I really mean it. I’m a person of my word,” Van Drew said. “Hopefully for the few who didn’t know that, they realize it now.”
Of the 16 Democrats who signed the letter, only two are women: Reps. Kathleen Rice of New York and California’s Linda Sanchez.
Though the representatives who signed the letter represent a handful of the 232 House Democrats elected, plus five races still undecided, they could still thwart her.
Pelosi is almost certain to become her party’s nominee for speaker when House Democrats vote by secret ballot on Nov. 28. She will need only a majority of Democrats in that contest.
But when the full House elects its new leaders Jan. 3, the speaker will need a majority 218 votes, assuming that no one votes “present” or misses the vote and Republicans oppose her en masse, as seems likely. At 232 seats, Pelosi could afford to lose just 14 Democrats and still become speaker.
Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland has been No. 2 House Democrat since 2003 and South Carolina’s Jim Clyburn has been No. 3 since 2007. Both are in their late 70s and are running, unopposed so far, for those posts again.
Of the letter’s signees, five are incoming House freshmen or hope to be. Those elected are Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Max Rose from New York and Van Drew. Two of them — Anthony Brindisi of New York and Ben McAdams of Utah — are in races in which The Associated Press has yet to call a winner.
Others signing were incumbents Jim Cooper of Tennessee; Bill Foster of Illinois; Brian Higgins of New York; Stephen Lynch and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts; Ed Perlmutter of Colorado; Tim Ryan of Ohio; Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Filemon Vela of Texas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.