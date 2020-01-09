Cape May County Regular Republican Organization Chairman Marcus Karavan earned major endorsements for a second four-year term as the leader of the CapeGOP, after recent electoral wins flipped the legislative district and left the party holding all countywide elected positions, according to a Thursday news release.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, state Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen-elect Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan credited Karavan with shepherding the CapeGOP to electoral success, "culminating in the capture of the LD1 Senate and Assembly seats in 2019," according to the statement from the organization.

Cape May County Republican County Committee members will convene shortly after the June primary election to choose the party’s leadership slate for the next four years.

Karavan, an attorney, formally submitted his letter of intent to seek re-election to CapeGOP Vice Chairs Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt and Timothy Donohue on Monday, the release states.

Republicans retained control of all countywide elected positions and now hold every municipal seat in most of the county’s largest communities, the release states. The GOP holds 5-0 advantages in Lower, Dennis and Upper townships and — for the first time ever — a 3-0 Republican majority in Middle Township.

“The hard work and unwavering commitment shown by our CapeGOP candidates and supporters has proven that unity, unselfish teamwork and remaining true to our core political principles are the key to our continued success," Karavan said.

“Chairman Karavan has done an amazing job of leading the Cape May County Republican party, fielding and supporting excellent candidates and staying true to the conservative values and founding principles that make America great,” Van Drew said in the news release. “It is critical that the CapeGOP remain united and focused on its mission, under Marcus’ proven leadership, as we move into the 2020 campaign season."

“What Marcus and the CapeGOP have accomplished in Cape May County in recent years has put our movement on the political map, not only in New Jersey but in Washington and beyond,” said Testa, who chairs the GOP in Cumberland County.

Testa predicted "a pivotal and historic 2020 political year.”

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

