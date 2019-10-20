As Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo campaigns to keep his state position, he often hears voters bring up President Donald Trump, either in a supportive or critical way.
He steers the conversation back to bread-and-butter issues, things he has some control over: combating the opioid epidemic, bringing down property taxes, etc.
“That’s what you have to focus on. And I know there’s a lot of different issues that are coming from the national level that we have to navigate ourselves through,” Mazzeo said. “But at the end of the day, from my perspective, you try to focus on the job you were elected to.”
If cable news and social media are any indication, Washington, D.C., is taking up an increasing share of voters’ attention. But according to voter turnout numbers in Atlantic and Cape May counties, ‘voter burnout’ does not seem to be setting in, at least not in South Jersey, even if partisan issues on the national stage seem to crowd out more tangible matters.
“It is a massive amount of news to process. It’s major developments. Not like drip-drip-drip. It’s like blockbuster stuff,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. “On the one hand, it is draining to try to keep up with. On the other hand, it’s fascinating, it’s truly historic and it’s almost like a roller coaster TV show.”
National news cycles that seem increasingly fast-paced and partisan could even be driving people to the polls, said Froonjian. Midterm elections in the past were typically “sleepy affairs,” he said. Not anymore.
“Look at the evidence we have of the last year’s election,” Froonjian said. “(New Jersey) had the highest turnout in like 50 years in a midterm election.”
In Atlantic County, 38% of registered voters showed up to their polling place for the 2010 midterms. In 2018, that figure was 52%. The same goes for Cape May County. In 2010, 44% of registered voters cast a ballot in the county versus 59% in 2018.
Former Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther, who is running along with John W. Risley Jr. to unseat Mazzeo and Assemblyman John Armato, hasn’t felt the influence of Trump as he makes his case to represent Atlantic County. He said national politics aren’t usually brought up to him, and it isn’t tough to get voters to focus on the local issues that affect them more immediately.
“Voters are often more informed about local issues because they see the impact on their daily lives, so whether it’s the roads they travel on or the services they receive, they’re very tangible because they’re living in that environment every day,” Guenther said.
Even so, local turnout has tracked with Trump’s rise. Polling from the Hughes Center showed Democrats in New Jersey, particularly Democratic women, reported becoming more civically engaged after Trump’s election. But overall, those not already engaged were not spurred to change, Froonjian said.
“There was no greater broad participation in the democratic process, in civic engagement, than there was before Trump was elected,” Froonjian said.
It did spur a more diverse group of candidates to run in South Jersey, said Mazzeo, who cited women candidates and candidates from Atlantic City’s Southeast Asian community.
It could be that people overwhelmed by national politics and the pace of news turn to what they can control. That’s what elected officials are doing.
“There’s not much I can do on the federal level, so it only makes sense to focus on what you have control of and what you can possibly help,” Mazzeo said.
Hopeful candidates will have to cut through the noise and get voters to see the impact of local and state politics. Guenther said he’s focused on communicating clearly the state of infrastructure in the state, lowering property taxes and the future of Atlantic City.
“Those issues are the ones that we try and talk about and to communicate,” Guenther said, “that things that happen in Trenton have a direct impact on their daily lives.”
