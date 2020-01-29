PLEASANTVILLE — The city's first female council president is looking to make history again by becoming its first woman mayor.
Judy Ward announced her bid for mayor Wednesday morning surrounded by supporters in front of City Hall.
Ward, 67, is seeking to replace Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr., who announced last week he would be retiring from politics.
"I’m running for mayor to be a new leader, a new vision and a new direction," Ward said. "It’s taken a long time to get there. I’ve waited, I was patient. I think now, the time is right."
PLEASANTVILLE — Jesse L. Tweedle Sr., who has served as mayor of the city for more than a de…
A member of City Council since 2005, Ward, a Democrat, chairs the finance committee, the youth committee for the city's safe community coalition and the senior citizens advisory board.
Chants of "Win, Judy, win," came from dozens of supporters who turned out Wednesday. Ward said she was "overwhelmed" by the showing.
Among those who were present for the announcement were Councilmen William Christmas, Lawrence Davenport, Lockland Scott and Ricky Cistrunk; former Atlantic City Mayor Lorenzo Langford; Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz; Northfield Councilwoman Susan Korngut; and Atlantic County Freeholders Caren Fitzpatrick and Ernest Coursey.
"I think it's time for Pleasantville to select a woman mayor," said Coursey, who represents the city and Atlantic City on the county freeholder board. "She's at the right place at the the time. She's put in her time, she's paid her dues to the community and she wants to continue to see Pleasantville grow."
PLEASANTVILLE — When he began planning a march with some of his congregation, the Rev. Willi…
Ward said her goals as mayor would be to make the streets more business-friendly while supporting existing merchants, increase offerings for the Bayview Avenue entertainment series and "continue to pursue" avenues to resolve education issues while working with members of the school board.
Christmas said that when Ward says she is going to do something, "you can take it to the bank."
"The one promise I can make is that honesty (is what) you will get from me," Ward said. "Sometimes, it may not be what you want to hear, but it will be honest."
Primary elections will be held June 2.
Pleasantville Community Walk
Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr., and his wife, Beryl, are at the front of the city's community walk Thursday evening, Aug. 22, which started on Woodland Avenue in front of the Pleasantville Housing Authority.
VINCENT JACKSON / Staff Writer
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Liberian Ambassador arrives in Pleasantville
Liberian Ambassador, George S. W. Patten,Sr.(left) arrived at Pleasantville City Hall and was greeted by Mayor Jesse Tweedle. The Liberian Ambassador will be a guest speak at Pleasantville Graduation on Tuesday. June 18, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Pleasantville vs Camden
Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. holds a news conference after a shooting at a Pleasantville-Camden football game Nov. 15 at Pleasantville High School.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr., left, with newly sworn-in City Council member Lawrence ‘Tony’ Davenport, 58, says the city will continue to emphasize community policing in 2019.
VINCENT JACKSON / Staff Writer
ShotSpotter
From left: Deputy Chief James Williams, Cindy Pitts, owner of Lucky Dog Custom Apparel & Promotional Products, Chief Sean Riggin and Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr.
MOLLY BILINSKI
Staff Writer
Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr. International Academy Charter School
Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle works Jan. 22 with Elizabeth Guzman-Ponce, left, and Melanie Hargis, both 6, kindergarten students at International Academy Charter School in Egg Harbor Township. As a member of the Educational Foundation for the League of Municipalities, Tweedle visits schools and reads with students.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
CHARTER
Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr. works with Elizabeth Guzman-Ponce, 6, a kindergartener at International Academy.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
121017_hom_Ribbon cutting2
Ribbon cutting opens Pleasantville pharmacy
Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr., center, speaks at the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Reverence Discount Pharmacy at 912 S. Main St., in the city’s main business district. To the left of him are owners Dr. Larider Ruffin and Dr. Widlyne Ruffin. The couple’s children, Mike and Shelby Ruffin, in front, hold the ceremonial ribbon in front of the entrance.
reverence discount pharmacy / submitted
Liberian Ambassador arrives in Pleasantville
Liberian Ambassador, George S. W. Patten,Sr.(left) arrived at Pleasantville City Hall and was greeted by Mayor Jesse Tweedle. The Liberian Ambassador will be a guest speak at Pleasantville Graduation on Tuesday. June 18, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
SAME BIRTHDAY
Pleasantville City Council President Jesse Tweedle and his wife, Beryl, were both born on Nov. 9, 1947. pose at their home Thursday, Nov 8, 2007. Friday marks their sixtieth birthday.( PHOTO BY EDWARD LEA / THE PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY )
Edward Lea
ACECO
Mayor of Pleasantville, Jesse L. Tweedle attends the Economic Development Update for the Greater Atlantic City Chamber at the Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield. February 24, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City/ Viviana Pernot)
Viviana Pernot
PV Mayor
Pleasantville City Council President Jesse Tweedle, left announce he is running for mayor. and with the support of longtime Mayor Ralph Peterson, right in front of City Hall Tuesday, Jan 15, 2008. ( PHOTO BY EDWARD LEA / THE PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY )
Edward Lea
pv district first
PV DISTRICT FIRST---- President/owner David Goldberg , with Pleasantville council president Jesse Tweedle , look over an upstairs space during a tour of the facility. ACLS Pleasantville and the city will sign a redeveloper's agreement to expand the laundry. It is the first project for the new City Center Redevelopment Plan called the Ditrict. Tuesday April 8, 2008 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
PLEASANTVILLE ABANDONS
Mayor Jesse Tweedle looks over an abandoned house on Green Street in Pleasantville, Wednesday April 13, 2016, that was boarded up yesterday after neighbors reported people occupying it unlawfully. The city has identified more than 400, or 10%, abandoned houses in the city and has implemented a program to generate funds from maintenance and fines. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
hope vi
Hedshot of Jesse Tweedle, Pleasantville Council President, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2006.
Michael Ein
PVILLE SHOOT REACT
Mayor Jesse Tweedle,right and Police Chief Sean Riggin, midde listen to Alfredo Handy, left of Pleasantville about five shootings in less than one week in Plesasntville since last Wednesday May 18, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
pville candidates
Councilman Jesse Tweedle, Democratic candidate for mayor in Pleasantville, Friday October 31, 2008.
Vernon Ogrodnek
MLK Service
(from left to right) Councilman-Elect Kaleem Shabazz, Jesse Tweedle, Mayor of Pleasantville, Jeffrey R. Wilson, lawyer of ESQ, Dr. Jon M. Regis (right), President and CEO of Reliance Medical Group, Maureen Kern, newly elected freeholder, and Jim Curcio, county surrogate, on stage during the 29th annual commemorative birthday celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. January 15, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City/ Viviana Pernot)
Viviana Pernot
PV Mayor
Pleasantville City Council President Jesse Tweedle, left announce he is running for mayor. and with the support of longtime Mayor Ralph Peterson, right in front of City Hall Tuesday, Jan 15, 2008. ( PHOTO BY EDWARD LEA / THE PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY )
Edward Lea
PVILLE SHOOT REACT
Mayor Jesse Tweedle and Police listen to Sammy Molina barber at Cuts & Creations on Main Street about five shootings in less than one week in Plesasntville since last Wednesday May 18, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
Pleasantville Dem Primary
Jesse Tweedle is congratulated by Marvin Royal, right, following Tuesday's, June 3, 2008, primary election for Pleasantville Mayor.
Sharon Stabley
MEMORIAL DAY FLAGS
The bayfront area of Pleasantville was decimated during Hurricane Sandy and many residents never returned to their homes. The streets in this area are lined with dilapidated homes that need to be demolished and the city is looking to apply for Blue Acres state funding to cover the costs and create open space in the area. Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr.(center) with Kevin Cain, construction official and City Administrator Linda D. Peyton talk about the properties. May 26, 2016 (Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographe
NITE OUT
Anthony Glaze Jr., 5, of Pleasantville high-fives Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle during National Night Out block party at New Hope Commons Park in Pleasantville, NJ., Tuesday August 4 2015 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
pville redevelopment
Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle on Main Street in Pleasantville at Washington Avenue, where the project will begin. Pleasantville's mayor, Jesse Tweedle, and the head of River Development LLC, Warren Waters, sign a long-awaited contract for the $150 million revitalization of Pleasantville's Main Street business district.Thursday, November, 19, 2009 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
pville redevelopment
Pleasantville city administrator, Marvin Hopkins and Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle on Main Street in Pleasantville at Washington Avenue, where the project will begin. Pleasantville's mayor, Jesse Tweedle, and the head of River Development LLC, Warren Waters, sign a long-awaited contract for the $150 million revitalization of Pleasantville's Main Street business district.Thursday, November, 19, 2009 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
PEREZ PROTEST
Members of the Perez family meet with Pleasantville City officials including Police Chief Jose Ruiz, Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr. and Council President Judy Ward, Wednesday May 8, 2013, outside city hall. 19-year-old Alexis Yamil Perez was fatally shot by Pleasantville police officers on April 22. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
Michael Ein
PEREZ PROTEST
Pleasantville Police Chief Jose Ruiz, left, and Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr. meet with Perez family members, Wednesday May 8, 2013, outside city hall. 19-year-old Alexis Yamil Perez was fatally shot by Pleasantville police officers on April 22. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
Michael Ein
MAYORS READ
Pleasantville mayor Jesse Tweedle reads to first grade students at South Main Street School in Pleasantville as part of the Mayor's Book Club program, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014 in Pleasantville.
Sean M. Fitzgerald
Endless summer Carnival
Al Jefferson, from Philadelphia, Scott Cronick, from Somers Point, and Ramon Horn, from West Deptford, guest judge the first ever Mayor's BBQ Cook-Off as Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle looks on during the the Endless Summer Carnival held on South Franklin Blvd. In Pleasantville. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
PVCouncil
Hedshot of Council President Jesse Tweedle of Pleasantville council Wednesday, Jan 3, 2007. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
012420_gal_tweedle-PAC0020403607
HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan (center) walks along Third Street with Pleasantville Housing Director Vernon Lawrence (left) and Mayor Jesse Tweedle (right). Tuesday September 22 2009 HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan tours HUD houses in the complex between Woodland and Merion Avenues in Pleasantville with city officials. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Pleasantville Dem Primary
Jesse Tweedle is congratulated by his grandsons Jordan Tweedle, 6 at left, and Jesse Tweedle III, 8 at right, following Tuesday's, June 3, 2008, primary election for Pleasantville Mayor.
Sharon Stabley
pv district first
PV DISTRICT FIRST----Pleasantville Council President , Jesse Tweedle talks about what a good thing this will be for the city of Pleasantville. ACLS Pleasantville and the city will sign a redeveloper's agreement to expand the laundry. It is the first project for the new City Center Redevelopment Plan called the Ditrict. Tuesday April 8, 2008 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
MAIN AND MILAN
Thursday March 31 2016 Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle stand in front of art from local artists in the lobby while talking about the process of leasing the stores at the Main at City Center building in Pleasantville. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
ACBP O13 firefighters award
At the City of Pleasantville Municipal Court on Monday evening, Oct. 4, Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr., left, presented Pleasantville Police Officer Terri Tully, 48, of Absecon, with an award of commendation for saving an infant's life in August, who was found unresponsive on the scene. Awards of commendation were also given to Pleasantville Firefighters David Roesch, 33, of the Pomona neighborhood of Galloway Township, and Gary Guerra, 28, of Pleasantville, for saving the infant's life. Tully helped clear the crowd on scene and lead the ambulance with a Code 3, police lights and sirens, to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. Roesch and Guerra revived the infant with cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
acbp m11 Pleasantville firefighters award
At the City of Pleasantville Municipal Court on Monday evening, May 2, Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr., shakes hands with Pleasantville Firefighter Justin Cole, 25, of Absecon, after presenting him with a Certificate of Commendation for saving a woman's life with cardiopulmonary resuscitation after she was found unconscious with no heartbeat on April 6. Firefighter Michael McAvaddy was also presented with the same award. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
acbp m11 Pleasantville firefighters award
On Monday evening, May 2, Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr., presented Pleasantville Firefighters Justin Cole, 25, of Absecon, right, and Michael McAvaddy, 36, of the Scullville section of Egg Harbor Township, with Certificates of Commendation in the municipal court room for saving a woman's life on April 6. The woman was found unconscious with no heartbeat, and both firefighters revived her with cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
acbp a10 mambo
State senator Jeff Van Drew of Dennis, Cape May County, second from right, who's dental office is on the same block as Mambo, with Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle, right, presents Mambo Cafe owners Jose Marin and Marta Marin of Atlantic City with a proclimation during the grand opening ribbon cutting at Mambo Cafe, Monday, Apr. 1, 2013 in Pleasantville.
Sean M. Fitzgerald
acbp m25 Pville flag
Luis A. Enriquez, Jr., 14, of Pleasantville, discusses the rules and regulations he created for his self-designed Pleasantville flag with Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr., in his office on Wednesday morning, May 18. Without realizing that the city already had a flag, he made the colors and meaning of his flag very similar, such as including an eight-point star to represent unity amongst all of the races living in the city. While the current flag is not going to change, Mayor Tweedle stated that Enriquez's design has created awareness and that the city's flag must be made more visible to the public. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
Affordable Housing Impact
John Falzarano from Manalapan , construction supervisor with Del-Sano from Union NJ shows Pleasantville council president Judy Ward and Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle the view of Pleasantville on a terrace at Village at St Peters housing complex in Pleasantville. Thursday January 05 2012
Anthony Smedile
acbp m25 Pville flag
Wednesday, May 18--In the office of Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr., he and Luis A. Enriquez, Jr., 14, of Pleasantville, pose for a portrait in front of Pleasantville's flag, which represents diversity and unity. Enriquez, an eighth grade student at the Middle School of Pleasantville, designed a flag for the City of Pleasantville, but without realizing that the city already had a flag, he made the colors and meaning of his flag very similar, such as including an eight-point star to represent unity amongst all of the races living in the city. While the current flag is not going to change, Mayor Tweedle stated that Enriquez's design has created awareness and that the city's flag must be made more visible to the public. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
ACBP_M19_Mainland_Manor_05_10_10
In a tearful moment, Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr. presents a plaque of recognition to Marie DePetris on behalf of her husband Danny DePetris during a dedication ceremony for the grand re-opening of Danny’s Place snack shop at Mainland Manor in Pleasantville. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
012420_gal_tweedle-PAC0018660724
More than 1,000 residents attended the city's annual tree-lighting ceremony and Winter Wonderland program Friday at the Recreation Center on Brighton Avenue. Musical entertainment was provided by the high school band, and the Platinum Dancers performed. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived and treated children to gifts and goodies. Thanks to donations, 35 new bicycles were given away during a raffle, said Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr., shown above with his wife, Beryl. 'I would like to thank the residents of Pleasantville for the magnificent turnout for this fun-filled event,' said Tweedle. He credited volunteers, the Mayor's P.E.P.P. Committee, the Recreation Department, the Department of Public Works and the Police and Fire departments for the success of the event. Performance Marketing / submitted More than 1,000 residents attended the city's annual tree-lighting ceremony and Winter Wonderland program Friday at the Recreation Center on Brighton Avenue. Musical entertainment was provided by the high school band, and the Platinum Dancers performed. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived and treated children to gifts and goodies. Thanks to donations, 35 new bicycles were given away during a raffle, said Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr., shown above with his wife, Beryl. 'I would like to thank the residents of Pleasantville for the magnificent turnout for this fun-filled event,' said Tweedle. He credited volunteers, the Mayor's P.E.P.P. Committee, the Recreation Department, the Department of Public Works and the Police and Fire departments for the success of the event. Performance Marketing / submitted
f18 MARCH
Mayor of Pleasantville, Jesse L. Tweedle, puts the last peice of the 'One Team, One Mission, One Community' world puzzel together during the assembly at South Main Street School in Pleasantville before the 4th Annual "Rise Up" March. February 17, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City/ Viviana Pernot)
Viviana Pernot
f18 MARCH
Mayor of Pleasantville, Jesse L. Tweedle, speaks at the 4th Annual "Rise Up" March at South Main Street School in Pleasantville. Tweedle asks the crowd of children to repeat after him, 'I am somebody, I will be somebody.' February 17, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City/ Viviana Pernot)
Viviana Pernot
PLEASANTVILLE ABANDONS
Mayor Jesse Tweedle looks over an abandoned house on Green Street in Pleasantville, Wednesday April 13, 2016, that was boarded up yesterday after neighbors reported people occupying it unlawfully. The city has identified more than 400, or 10%, abandoned houses in the city and has implemented a program to generate funds from maintenance and fines. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
John Brooks Recovery Center
Alan Oberman (left), CEO/Executive Director of John Brooks Recovery Center in Pleasantville gave a tour to officials including Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr. (right) and CRDA chairman, Robert E. Mulcahy, III (center). June 7, 2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographe
f18 MARCH
Mayor of Pleasantville, Jesse L. Tweedle, attends the assembly at South Main Street School in Pleasantville before the 4th Annual "Rise Up" March. February 17, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City/ Viviana Pernot)
Viviana Pernot
pville image
Mayor Jesse Tweedle talks with resident, Regina Nessler. of Plaza Place in Pleasantville, in front of her home. Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle going around town to talk to residents and business owners about changing the city's image. Tuesday, January, 31, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City)
acp
PVILLE SHOOT REACT
Mayor Jesse Tweedle listen to Sammy Molina barber at Cuts & Creations on Main Street about five shootings in less than one week in Plesasntville since last Wednesday May 18, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
gun buyback
Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle introduces Sinlena Maldonado, 9, and Shaheed Black, 14, both of Pleasantville, Stop the Violence T-shirt contest winners. Atlanticare donating $25,000 to fund gun buyback program. Press conference Atlantic Co prosecutor's office and Atlanticare featured two Pleasantville students, Stop the Violence T-shirt contest winners and members of Mothers in Charge, a family advocacy group. Monday, October, 4, 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)111
Danny Drake
pville image
Mayor Jesse Tweedle talks with business owner, Jose Marin, of the Chelsea section of Atlantic City, in front of his Pleasantville business, La Consecha Super Markets, which opened a new store several months ago. Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle going around town to talk to residents and business owners about changing the city's image. Tuesday, January, 31, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City)
acp
hudlocalconf
HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan (left) walks along Merion Avenue with Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle (right). Tuesday September 22 2009 HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan tours HUD houses in the complex between Woodland and Merion Avenues in Pleasantville with city officials. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
stpeters housing
Reverend Patrick Brady, Board Vice President St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish listens as Master of Ceremonies, Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle says a few words. Dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Village at St. PeterÕs Senior Housing, in Pleasantville, a six-story building with 73 affordable, 540 sq. ft., one-bedroom apartments for seniors. This independent-living seniorsÕ facility includes support services for residents and will create nearly 50 jobs. Tuesday, April, 24, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Men R Cookin'
Chef Mayor Jesse L.Tweedle, Sr.take part in serving up his Hubba Hubba Chicken dish during Men R Cookin' benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City at The Pool at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City Thursday, Feb 23, 2012
Edward Lea
new ac judge
Atlantic City solicitor Bruce Ward shakes hands with Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle before being sworn in as Atlantic City's newest judge by Judge Julio Mendez in the Civil Courthouse, in Atlantic City. Atlantic City solicitor Bruce Ward being sworn in as city's newest municipal court judge. Thursday, February, 9, 2012 (Press of Atlantic City, Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
MAYORS READ
Pleasantville mayor Jesse Tweedle reads to first grade students at South Main Street School in Pleasantville as part of the Mayor's Book Club program, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014 in Pleasantville.
Sean M. Fitzgerald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.