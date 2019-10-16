ATLANTIC CITY — Assembly candidates in New Jersey’s 2nd Legislative District will debate Oct. 23 at Stockton University’s city campus, and members of the public are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates.
The debate, sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton and The Press of Atlantic City, is free and open to the public. It will start at 6 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room of the Stockton Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave.
John Froonjian, interim executive director of the Hughes Center, will moderate the debate. A representative of The Press will serve as a panelist.
Participating candidates are Assembly incumbents Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato, both Democrats; and Republican challengers Atlantic County Freeholder John Risley and Philip Guenther, a former Brigantine mayor.
The 2nd District covers most of Atlantic County.
To propose questions that may be asked of the candidates, email newstips@pressofac.com or hughescenter@stockton.edu by midnight Oct. 15. Include in the subject line: “2nd District debate question.”
