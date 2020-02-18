EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidates made quick pitches to groups of mostly women voters at the Shore Diner Monday night, moving from table to table as moderators called the time.

“It’s like speed dating with the candidates,” said South Jersey Democratic Women’s Forum President Cassandra Shober as the event began. “We are going to give each candidate 10 minutes at each table. It’s a chance to ask anything you want.”

While the crowd was generally friendly, some candidates were hit with more difficult questions.

“I got my head handed to me at that table,” said Brigantine’s Robert Turkavage, a pro-life candidate and former FBI agent who changed from Republican to Democrat in January. In general, he said, the participants were pretty hard on his pro-life beliefs.

“I’m pro-life all the time. I don’t believe in abortion or the death penalty,” Turkavage said. “I certainly believe we need restrictions (on guns) like red flag laws, unlimited time to conduct background checks and background checks for all firearm purchases.”

But he also said Roe v. Wade is settled law, and Planned Parenthood provides important medical services like gynecological exams.

“We just have to partition federal funding,” Turkavage said, so it isn’t used for abortion services.

The six candidates who participated are vying for the right to compete against U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, as he seeks re-election. Van Drew switched from Democrat to Republican in December, in an Oval Office news conference with President Donald Trump. Van Drew was one of just two Democrats to vote against impeaching Trump earlier that month.

Longport’s Brigid Callahan Harrison, a professor of political science and law at Montclair State University, took some tough questions about how early she consolidated the support of six of eight county Democratic chairmen. Some voters felt it left them without a say in choosing the candidate.

“I’ve been involved in politics in Atlantic County for six or seven years, and was annoyed at the last convention (with congressional candidates in 2018) when everybody had it down pat that Van Drew was the candidate,” said Rosemary Hill, of Hammonton.

Hill said it made her angry when Harrison was endorsed by so many Democratic chairmen before all the candidates had even announced. Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman has remained neutral and has said party members will decide who gets the support of the county party at its convention in March.

Hill asked why the endorsements came so early.

“They are not getting anything from me, Rosemary. I’m 54 years old. I’ve buried a husband and my parents,” Harrison said. “I worked my butt off for those endorsements. ... I texted those people and said, ‘You can’t let (Van Drew) run as a Democrat again.’ I hounded them.”

Harrison said it was fear of a primary challenge from her that pushed Van Drew out of the party.

“If we are going to beat this guy, we have to have the best qualified candidate and be behind them,” Harrison said.

Voters also heard from Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy, a mental health advocate and former Northfield teacher; Ashley Bennett, an Atlantic County freeholder and social worker; Vineland’s Will Cunningham, who has worked for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and for the House Oversight Committee; and John Francis, a West Cape May commissioner, scientist, author and motivational speaker.

“I’m still asking more questions,” said Rose Kuprianov, of Wildwood, adding after the event she still had not decided whom to support.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments