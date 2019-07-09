The chairman of the Atlantic County Young Republicans announced Tuesday he will seek his party's nomination to challenge freshman U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, next year.
Brian T. Fitzherbert, of Egg Harbor Township, said in a statement he has been a businessman, engineer and project manager in the defense and aerospace industry for nearly a decade. He said he has worked for two Fortune 500 companies, Textron and L3Harris, developing drones, ground control stations, electronic warfare testers, simulators and area attack weapons.
“South Jersey deserves a principled, relentless conservative who will work alongside President Donald Trump to deliver the results that hard-working families need and deserve," Fitzherbert said.
"It's part of the political process," said Van Drew. "I wish him the best and hope it's a great experience for him."
New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District encompasses all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Gloucester, Ocean, Burlington and Camden counties.
Fitzherbert said he is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a degree in economics and supply-chain management. He also has a master's degree in technical management from the Whiting School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
“South Jersey needs a congressman who wasn’t part of the Trenton Legislature that led to out-of-control spending, unrealistic promises and a cost of living that has made the Garden State too expensive to live and raise a family," Fitzherbert said.
Fitzherbert has served on the Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission and formed and chaired the Atlantic County Young Republicans.
He also serves as vice chairman of the Young Republican Federation of New Jersey, he said.
For more information, visit fitzherbertforcongress.com.