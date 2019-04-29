Achoo! Pollen season has arrived.
It showed up in South Jersey a little bit late this year, but it's made up for lost time. Even dogs are sneezing! The pinelands that are so much a part of the region's identity and landscape are a big reason we get hit harder than most.
In this week's 'My Happy Place' series, the owner of a local aerial advertising company shares her favorite part of her Cape May Court House residence. She displays photos of her ancestors in the living room of her early 20th-century home.
A car caught fire outside Regal Cinemas in Mays Landing. No one was injured, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
It was a busy weekend in South Jersey. Check out photos from the 2019 MudHen Brewing Half Marathon in Cape May County and the annual Renaissance Faire in Smithville.
The Atlantic County Utilities Authority held its Earth Day celebration. Check out photos from this fun event.
Big day for the Hermits. Third-ranked St. Augustine Prep shut out No. 4 Gloucester Catholic 3-0 in a matchup of two of the premier baseball programs in South Jersey.