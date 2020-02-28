african american baseball

Friday May 25 2007 Future Legends Hank Aaron League baseball at Pop Lloyd Stadium for Atlantic City youths between the ages of 13-18. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )

Pop Lloyd Stadium is located at 1200 N. Dr. Martun Luther King Blvd. in Atlantic City.

John Henry "Pop" Lloyd, the Baseball Hall of Fame shortstop, called Atlantic City home for much of his life.

He played baseball for more than 25 years, from the early 1900s-1930s, for several Negro League teams, including the Atlantic City-based Bacharach Giants. He was a slick-fielding shortstop and terrific hitter who owned a career batting average of .343, earning him induction into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in 1977.

After his baseball playing days were over, Lloyd worked as a custodian at the Indiana Avenue School.

He was famous for keeping a bucket of baseball mitts in the janitor's office and loved to teach the kids how to play catch.

Lloyd died March 19, 1964, at the age of 79.

