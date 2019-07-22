The Philadelphia Eagles will take the next step in their preparation for the upcoming season when the team holds its first training camp practice Thursday at the NovaCare Complex.

While most of the starting jobs are set, there are a few positions still to be determined, as well as backup spots. Here are a few positions to watch during training camp and the preseason.

Quarterback

Carson Wentz is obviously entrenched as the starter, given that Nick Foles now plays for Jacksonville. This is more about the competition for the backup jobs. Nate Sudfeld has the inside track to replace Foles as Wentz's backup, but he's yet to prove he can handle that role. Former Jaguar Cody Kessler and rookie Clayton Thorson from Northwestern could push him.

Running back

The Eagles re-signed veteran Darren Sproles on Friday to go with a bevy of other running backs already on the team. Jordan Howard, obtained in an offseason trade with Chicago, should be the every-down back, but Sproles, Corey Clement, rookie Miles Sanders, Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey will vie for roster spots. Sproles missed a lot of last season with a hamstring injury but is a big-play weapon when healthy. Clement is also coming back from a knee injury, and Sanders missed the offseason camps with a sore hamstring.

Cornerback

They have plenty of depth, but the roles have yet to be determined aside from Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins. The Eagles need to find a spot for Avonte Maddox, who was a standout at both cornerback and safety as a rookie last season. Ronald Darby likely will be a starter at one corner spot. Jalen Mills, Sidney Jones and Maddox probably will fight it out for jobs on the outside and in the slot. Rodney McLeod will be the other starting safety, assuming he recovers from the knee injury that sidelined him last season. Rasul Douglas, Cre'Von LeBlanc, Andrew Sendejo and Tre Sullivan also will be in the mix.

Offensive line

If healthy, this is a strong unit with center Jason Kelce surrounded by guards Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo, and tackles Lane Johnson and Jason Peters. Trouble is, Brooks suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in January, and Peters was hobbled by various injuries throughout last season. If Brooks isn't ready to start the season, look for Stefan Wisniewski or Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who is moving inside from tackle, to replace him. First-round pick Andre Dillard is waiting in the wings at left tackle. Second-year players Jordan Mailata will be backups.

Defensive line

There's a lot of depth here, but also some uncertainty. Brandon Graham is the only reliable option at defensive end after they traded Michael Bennett to New England, and Chris Long retired. Derek Barnett is coming off a shoulder injury, Vinny Curry did not have a good year with Tampa Bay last season. Josh Sweat, rookie Shareef Miller and 2018 practice squad standout Joe Ostman will compete for backup jobs. At tackle, Fletcher Cox and newly acquired former Jaguar Malik Jackson could form a great tandem. If he's recovered from his back ailment, Tim Jernigan will push Jackson for playing time. Bruce Hector and Treyvon Hester played well in limited roles last season.