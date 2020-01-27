Philadelphia health officials are investigating whether a Chinese exchange student at William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia may have contracted coronavirus, a respiratory illness that has sickened thousands and killed 80 people in China, where it originated.
The possible victim was among a group of 18 high school students and three adults from China who are visiting William Penn Charter School. The group had a connecting flight in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on their way to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York earlier this month, said Sharon Sexton, a spokeswoman for the school, in a statement.
The student is apparently one of 110 U.S. residents of 26 states who have been investigated for possible infection with the new virus.
Father arrested in killings of 5 of his infant children: A California father about to be freed from prison has been taken into custody in connection with the decades-old killings of five of his infant children in a case a sheriff said has haunted his agency for years.
Paul Perez, 57, a convicted sex offender with a 20-year criminal history, was charged in the deaths of the children born between 1992 and 2001, authorities announced Monday, the same day he was supposed to be released from a state prison in Delano on unrelated charges.
Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain: Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missing.
The storms in recent days caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending homes tumbling down hillsides in the states of Minas Gerais, Espirito Santo and Rio de Janeiro. Rains subsided by Monday, but were expected to resume later this week in some areas.
Flooded roads created violent rapids, sweeping up victims, cars and other debris.
With Virginia’s final ratification, ERA fight advances: Virginia officially became the critical 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment on Monday, clearing the way for likely court fights over whether the measure can be added to the U.S. Constitution.
State lawmakers made history earlier this month when each chamber of the General Assembly separately approved ratification resolutions. On Monday, the House and Senate took the final procedural step of signing off on each other’s measures.
Nighttime mortar attack on US Embassy in Baghdad injured 1: A top U.S. commander said Monday that mortars were used in an attack on the American embassy in Baghdad that injured one person and caused some material damage the previous night, not katyusha rockets as was initially reported by staffers and a statement from the military.
Gen. Frank McKenzie, a top U.S. commander for the Middle East, told reporters traveling with him that the mortar attack started a fire that was put out. He said no U.S. military personnel were injured, but one U.S. national had a minor injury but returned to work.
Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe: Britain’s Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the American investigators who want to interview him as part of their sex trafficking probe into Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said.
Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein’s New York mansion, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said prosecutors and the FBI had contacted Andrew’s lawyers and asked to interview him.
“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” said Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
U.S. says mystery crash in Afghanistan was U.S. Air Force plane: An American military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said, adding that there were no indications so far it’d been brought down by enemy fire.
The spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Col. Sonny Leggett, said that the military plane, a Bombardier E-11A, crashed in the Ghazni province and an investigation of its causes was ongoing.
— Associated Press
