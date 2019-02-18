BRIGANTINE-- The Atlantic City Bomb Squad removed an unknown type of explosive found in a newly purchased home in Brigantine Satruday, according to a post on the Brigantine Fire Department's Facebook page.
The fire department's Alpha platoon responded to assist Brigantine police with an unknown type of explosive found in a newly purchased home.
Officials stated that the explosive's material was old, extremely degraded and appeared to be labeled as "smokeless powder."
Police and fire officials evacuated the house as a precaution and the Atlantic City Bomb Squad was called to remove the explosive material.
No one was injured and the owners were allowed to reenter their home upon removal of the material, according to the post.