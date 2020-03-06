285: Justin Lockwood (Kinnelon) d. Austin Scott (South Plainfield), 3-1, sudden victory; Nick Sannino (Ocean City) p. Evan Scribner (St. Peter`s Prep), 2:12; Brenden Hansen (Hightstown) p. Justin Evans (Irvington), 1:44; Cody Cruts (Phillipsburg) p. Jeffery Jordan (Audubon), 4:26; Tyler McCatharn (Warren Hills) p. Brandon Perot (Parsippany Hills), 4:22; Brad Galassi (Jackson Memorial) d. Yosue Gomez (Passaic County Tech), 7-6; Michael Alfonso (Garfield) p. Kevin Ramos (West Morris Central), 4:47; Richard Herrera (Somerville) d. Charles Searle (Nutley), 3-1, sudden victory.

