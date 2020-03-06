113: Jackson Sichelstiel (Paulsboro) d. Franco Mazza (Roxbury), 4-0; Kaelan Francois (Rahway) p. Jacob Venezia (Hopewell Valley), 1:55; Brady Conlin (Williamstown) p. Luke Jacobs (Westfield), 0:33; Desmond Pleasant (Piscataway) d. Merlin Senat (Orange), 10-5; Michael Rodriguez (Becton) d. Kostantinos Mavrikidis (Paramus Catholic), 5-0; Cole Meyer (Wall) p. Hunter Horsey (Oakcrest), 0:29; Matt DiGennaro (River Dell) d. Colin Bradshaw (Howell), 9-8; Chris Tringali (West Morris Mendham) d. Sean Cowan (Absegami), 9-4.

Tags

Load comments