182: Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) d. Gerard Aroneo (Watchung Hills Regional), 5-3, sudden victory; Jamel Miles-Benjamin (Paulsboro) d. Tyson Carroll (Columbia), 4-1; Gavin Shields (West Deptford) d. Adonis May (West Orange), 6-2; Ben LoParo (Southern Regional) d. Nicholas Olivieri (Delbarton), 3-1; Nicholas Aquilano (Raritan) d. Nick Marshall (St. Augustine Prep), 8-4; Jahman McNeil (Bound Brook) p. Josh Beigman (Hopewell Valley), 4:57; Brycen Mafaro (Kittatinny) d. Brian Fall (Ramapo), 4-3; Kevin Pandorf (Kingsway) md. Anthony Asencio (Lodi), 14-4.

