170: James Holder (North Hunterdon) p. Anthony Bailey (Raritan), 5:44; Austin Raynor (Camden Catholic) p. Brendan Newbury (Wall), 1:06; Hunter Perez (Mount Olive) by forfeit over Sergio Maglione (JFK Memorial-Islen); Jacob Rodriguez (Clayton/Glassboro) d. Tim Coffey (Cresskill), 10-5; AJ Fricchione (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Mike LaRosa (Washington Twp.), 15-9; Victor Wladica (Holmdel) p. Paskal Miga (Allentown), 3:13; Jacob Luciani (Butler) d. Andrew Bryan (West Morris Mendham), 4-1; Alexi Giordano (St. Joe-Hammonton) tf. Stratos Kantanas (Livingston), 5:09, 15-0.
