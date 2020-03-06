138: Connor Cortese (St. Peter`s Prep) d. Nicholas Stampoulos (Brearley/Dayton), 12-8; John Howe (Cherry Hill West) md. Carl Banks (Irvington), 11-3; Eric Freeman (Paramus) d. Zachary Zuckerman (Delran), 4-0; Owen Disbrow (St. Thomas Aquinas) d. Mark Venson (Bound Brook), 3-2; Cody Walsh (Camden Catholic) d. Damian Weaver (Lyndhurst/North Arlington), 7-0; Joshua Palacio (North Bergen) p. Ryan Figueroa (Hammonton), 1:13; Eddie Hummel (Southern Regional) d. David Turner (Morris Knolls), 17-10; Conner Decker (Seton Hall) p. Vincent DeMaria (Northern Highlands), 1:38.

