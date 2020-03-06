145: Alejandro Leon (St. Peter`s Prep) d. Chris Stathopoulos (Clifton), 4-2; Nick Flamma (Washington Twp.) d. Hunter Konstantoulas (Manalapan), 8-3; Ronald McCoy (Moorestown) d. Alex Jones (West Essex), 6-4; Colin Murray (Cranford) md. Matt Paglia (Allentown), 10-1; Brett Buckingham (Highland Regional) d. Nicolas Zamaloff (Wall), 9-2; Justin Chrostowski (Butler) d. David Guerra (Belleville), 5-3; Cole Carroll (Seton Hall) d. Chris McCarthy (Middletown North), 5-2; Tyler Pizzi (Pascack Valley) p. Jacob Gonzalez (Nutley), 1:16.

