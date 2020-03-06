195: Deren Cercioglu (Paramus Catholic) md. Peter Delaportas (Pope John XXIII), 18-9; John Dalmass (Moorestown) d. Jacob Wicks (Phillipsburg), 3-2; Gianluca Birnbaum (Hanover Park) by forfeit over Kacper Szuberski (Garfield); Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) p. Evan Kanterman (Cranford), 3:23; Patrick O`Dwyer (Long Branch) p. Chris Stavrou (Hightstown), 4:10; Daniel Pereira (West Orange) d. Jacob Leiva (Cliffside Park), 9-4; Thomas Sherlock (Williamstown) p. Aidan Meyler-McAuliffe (Red Bank Catholic), 2:26; Luke Tilton (Highland Park) p. Brian LaCross (Hopewell Valley), 4:54.

