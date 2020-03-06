132: Joseph Fiordaliso (Monroe) d. Travis Brown (Pinelands), 8-2; Cahil Love Jr (Columbia) d. Riley Simon (Point Pleasant Beach), 10-4; Matt Hoelke (Highland Regional) d. Charlie Sabino (Mountain Lakes), 6-1; Zach Weiner (Spotswood) d. Zander Silva (CBA), 2-1; Zach Vasile (Marlboro) p. Jeremy Silber (Westfield), 5:13; Felix Lettini (St. Peter`s Prep) d. Isaiah Fenton (Howell), 9-3; Zack Martinez (Elmwood Park) d. Giovanni Rivera (Morristown), 5-2; Ryan Smith (Brick Memorial) md. Jack Oseback (Wayne Hills), 9-1.

Tags

Load comments