126: Nick Canonica (Hunterdon Central) md. Jacob Baeza (Kearny), 13-5; Chris Dalmau (Rahway) d. Paul Labonne (Woodstown), 10-3); Nicholas Diaz (St. John Vianney) d. Joe McCullough (Toms River East), 8-4; Evan Brown (Cherokee) p. Malachi Shepard (West Morris Central), 4:50; Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge) d. Matt Brielmeier (Southern Regional), 4-3; Joe Fongaro (Boonton) d. Taylor Robinson (Williamstown), 5-2; Drake Torrington (Robbinsville) tf. Dean Palmer (Verona), 5:24, 15-0; Julian George (CBA) md. Tim Greff (Pequannock), 14-5.

