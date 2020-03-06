120: Patrick Adams (St. Peter`s Prep) d. Luke Temple (Jackson Memorial), 5-1; Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley) md. Sebastiano Nini (CBA), 9-1; Dean Savercool (Whippany Park) d. Frank DiEsso (North Hunterdon), 11-7; Jayson Scerbo (Southern Regional) d. Joseph Davi (Delbarton), 6-2; Jaden Hinton (Clayton/Glassboro) d. David Hussey (Middletown South), 8-6; Mayson Harms (Roselle Park) d. Joey Miranda (Kingsway), 5-4; Jasiah Queen (Elizabeth) d. Ethan Wilson (Washington Twp.), 7-3; Chase Casey (Camden Catholic) p. Blake Geibel (Northern Burlington), 0:59.

